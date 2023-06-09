Darkness – Ragnarok – HeavyPop.at

The regular sequel to their polarizing third work Folk songs hat Darkness already finished – but before that she proudly presents the soundtrack to the elaborately staged play Ragnarok.

On behalf of Royal Theatre of Denmark acting has Amalie Bruun alias Darkness (Vocals, guitar, piano, viola) – written together with Maja Shining (bass, additional vocals, synth), Mikkel Haastrup (guitars) and Kristian Uhre (drums) – to be more precise, a cross between score and song-oriented pieces – structurally somewhat tediously standardized alternately the tracklist of Ragnarok asking.

Although a novice in this profession, and although admittedly no motive really has a lasting effect, the stronger side of the soundtrack clearly lies in the sound-painting part, because this works simply engagingly in terms of imagination and atmosphere.

Ragnarok Theme brings gloomy as an ominous drone directly into his mystical world lying in the fog, the melody meanders through the ether of the past. Odin’s Song pulses Norwegian pounding as a quiet incantation in the foothills of Folk songsbefore using the contours Life Theme (a melancholic piano gem, as ephemeral as it is enchantingly thoughtful), the synth-shimmering ambient Modgunns Him as well as in ethereal-choral musing Balder’s Theme becoming more and more transparent, appealing primarily from an aesthetic point of view and, when consumed passively, accompany them in an atmospheric way.

The conventionally held songs, on the other hand, turn out to be a weak point Ragnaroksince in terms of composition they are just as little original as the themes – but their form seems far more generic and banal than the score works.

Warrior song sways folklorically over stale Viking heavy metal platitudes, meanwhile Song of the Giants translates the run-of-the-mill character more convincingly into doomy rolling heaviness. Hells Sang wanders back from the darkwave to opulence and is ultimately content with a standard from the construction kit, complete with pathos and grand gestures, Battle song marches to the harmless bulldozer with grinding blackened guitars and chants. The unoriginal pastiche weighs heavily here – but the craftsmanship alone is enough to round up the points.

Ragnarok (Original Soundtrack) von Myrkur

similar posts

Print article