Dalu Wang's "Overcoming Toughness" starts broadcasting, breaking through self and starting a new journey

On August 19, the new season of Mango TV’s self-made panoramic music competition variety show “Overcoming Toughness” was launched. The 32 brothers officially assembled, sang high, and started a new journey with a hot spirit! From the official announcement, “Xu Taiyu” – Wang Dalu, who has triggered the national memory to kill, is full of “bring your own baggage” as soon as he appears on the stage. “Golden Retriever” and “Muscle Memory” even let netizens feel the reversal of Wang Dalu. charm.

Memories kill hits Golden Retriever positioning laughing fruit full

When the official announcement of the new season of “Bounding the Thorns” was announced, Darren Wang and Jerry Yan were linked together in the same frame after 7 years, which made people dream back to “My Girls’ Generation”, full of memories, so that netizens were already full of expectations for the joining of Darren Wang. In the first episode of the show, 32 older brothers gathered their own must-haves. Among them, Darren Wang appeared in the form of a healthy boy with a sweat steamer on his back. From a distance, people mistakenly thought that he was carrying a giant schoolbag. With his clever walking posture, he looked like a child going to kindergarten alone, which made many netizens shout “cute”! In the subsequent interactive session, Darren Wang actively helped solve various problems encountered by his brothers and joked with them; he even positioned himself as a “golden retriever”, saying that his purpose was to “amuse the brothers to play” Son”, the cheerful and enthusiastic character will directly fill Xiaoguo. Netizens shouted, “I didn’t expect you to be such an interesting Wang Dalu” and “Wang Dalu has a good personality, so he has become a fan”.

First stage debut muscle memory to witness the results of hard work

In the first episode of the show, the brothers first ushered in the assessment of the first stage. Darren Wang, who has little stage experience, carefully analyzed his own shortcomings when facing his debut repertoire, and actively consulted and learned from his teammates and singers from other teams. When told that “muscle memory” is the best way to do it, I started doing it over and over again. After the tireless practice, Darren Wang also relied on his own efforts to present a stage that makes people dream back to the lush and ignorant years, and the audience chorus and Darren Wang on the stage are intertwined with smiling pictures, which makes the years more quiet. it is good.

Different from the escape from the reality show, Darren Wang in the practice room let everyone see his serious and focused side, and fully felt his reversal charm! It is reported that "Overcoming Toughness" is being alternately launched on Mango TV at 12:00 noon every Thursday and Friday. We look forward to more surprises from Wang Dalu to you in the follow-up program.

