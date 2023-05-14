Darthés was acquitted for the abuse of Fardin: “It has not been possible to determine the materiality of the crime”

Five years after the rape trial began, the actor Juan Darthés was acquitted in the first instance by the Brazilian Justice in the case initiated by the actress Thelma Fardin, considering that it could not be proven that there had been carnal access, while any another type of sexual abuse is prescribed.

According to the ruling of the subrogating federal judge Fernando Toledo Carneiro, to which PERFIL had access, “it has not been possible to determine the materiality of the crime.”

The magistrate’s decision was based on the fact that the consummation of carnal access could not be verified and that all other types of abuse would already be prescribed under the Penal Code in force at the time of the denounced events, in 2009. In this case, and When in doubt, the judge assured: “In view of all the above, it is concluded that there is doubt about the occurrence or not of the carnal conjunction, essential for the configuration of the crime described in art. 213 of the Penal Code, with wording given at the time of the facts, as described in the complaint. And the doubt, in this case, is resolved in favor of the defendant, being the acquittal the measure that is imposed”.

In this sense, the judge took into account that the victim’s version was not consistent in this regard, since for around nine years she could not reveal that fact to the people to whom she could tell about the abuse and she only did so in 2018. But also, when those witnesses presented by Fardin testified in the trial, they could not provide that the abuse had been with carnal access, since they learned when the complaint was filed.

As soon as the judicial sentence was known, the actress, together with her team of lawyers, gave a press conference in which they said that the resolution does not mean that Darthés is innocent and announced that they will appeal the ruling.

In the resolution, the judge clarified that the ruling does not “blame” Fardin for the delay in telling the facts, because he knows that in this type of case there is a complex process and that it is common for the victims to have to be psychologically prepared for it. .

However, he pointed out that a high degree of conviction of guilt is necessary to pass a sentence and that in this case there is “doubt” and that favors Darthés.

On the other hand, the judge also resolved to lift the precautionary measures that prohibited Darthés from contacting Fardin and the trial witnesses, as well as from leaving the country, in this case Brazil, for which he had to hand over his passport. In this way, if the actor wanted to return to Argentina, he would not have any legal impediment to do so.

In relation to the ruling, Euro Bento Maciel, one of the lawyers defending Darthés in the neighboring country, assured that “a member of our team informed me that he was acquitted in the last few hours. We did not have access to the ruling yet because everything is running in summary secrecy ”.

According to Maciel, the defense had not yet had access to the decision of Toledo Carneiro, belonging to the federal jurisdiction of São Paulo, in which the case was processed, since the actor has that nationality. In this sense, the Brazilian lawyer indicated that the prosecution and the complaint can still appeal the ruling. In any case, Fernando Burlando, the actor’s lawyer in Argentina, also announced his acquittal.

In this regard, and in statements made to CrónicaTV, Burlando pointed out that “this person (by Darthés) was condemned, he was exiled.” “He was subjected to an investigation not only in a country, like Nicaragua, where the rule of law does not exist, but also in Argentina and Brazil. Nobody can say today that Darthés was not really thoroughly investigated,” the lawyer said.

“The result of all that research is obviously very comforting for Juan’s family. News was running on digital platforms that the trial had been annulled and that is a lie. That is fake news. What is not fake news is his acquittal, after a very long process where he mistreated him beyond measure in a very sensitive event. Because when we talk about situations of this quality and this tenor, they are sensitive to the whole of society,” the lawyer concluded.

As will be recalled, the trial against the actor began on November 30, 2021, three years after Fardin filed the complaint for aggravated sexual abuse in December 2018 in Nicaragua, for allegedly accomplished facts in 2009 during a tour of the Argentine soap opera. Ugly Duckling, when they were both members of the cast and she was 16 years old and Darthés, 45.

The case

◆ The case against Darthés began in 2018, when Fardin denounced him for aggravated sexual abuse, in an event that occurred in 2009.

◆ The abuse would have occurred on a tour of the novel Patito Feo.

◆ On December 11, 2018, with the support of the Actrices Argentinas collective, Fardin made the complaint public.

◆ On October 20, 2022, the actor denied having sexually abused the actress and gave his version of the events.