Home » Das Acoustic Campfire 2023 – mica
Entertainment

Das Acoustic Campfire 2023 – mica

by admin
Das Acoustic Campfire 2023 – mica

From August 24th to 26th, 2023, one of the cosiest campfire festivals in the region will take place at the outdoor pool area in Kindberg. Granada, Farewell Dear Ghost, Onk Lou and cabaret artist Marco Pogo, along with many other local artists, will be coming together on the beautifully landscaped grounds. A special Kids Zone is also making its debut this year.

The festival traditionally opens on Thursday with an open-air cinema with free admission. Friday then belongs entirely to cabaret. Presidential candidate and Turbobier frontman marco pogo presents his program “Gschichtldrucker” in the open air and tells in an extremely humorous way about life on tour and our political scene. The evening will be rounded off with a tribute to Kurt Ostbahn by Jarofilzka.

Saturday offers festival feeling with a lot of charm, love and some innovations. Alongside the headliners and Amadeus winners Granada from Graz there are many more of the most interesting live bands in the country on the stage. (Farewell Dear Ghost, Uncle Lou, Chris Magerl and many more.) Because the festival organizers care deeply about promoting the local music scene and this should start as early as possible, this year there is also a special program for our youngest guests. In the Kids Zone, for example, they play music with the band “The Family Tones” and gain their first stage experience. In cooperation with LEADER (development for rural areas with the support of the federal, state and European Union), free tools are provided that can be used creatively.

See also  A Rare Find: Tiffany & Co. Acquires the Exceptional Tiffany Muzo Emerald Weighing Over 10 Carats

Since culture must remain affordable and tangible, the entire team at the Acoustic Campfire Festivals without a commercial background and thus manages to keep ticket and drink prices down. The festival pass costs only €48 and day tickets are available from €22.

Tickets and all information about the lineup are available at www.acoustic-campfire.at

Camping and entry to the outdoor pool are already included here.

++++

Link:
Acoustic Campfire (Facebook)

You may also like

Brazilian Congresswoman Criticizes ‘Barbie’ Film for Inverting Family...

Demonio – Reaching For The Light

The Zenith Passage – Datalysium

Julión Álvarez Celebrates Return to the United States...

“The Megalodon 2” Holds Exclusive Premiere in China...

Inhuman Condition – Panic Prayer – EP Review

Sirene Operntheater 2023: Miameide – little

Wu Zongxian Stands up Against Dirty Entertainment Industry,...

The Antlers – Rains – HeavyPop.at

Johnny Depp’s Health Scare Causes Last-Minute Cancellation of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy