XG stands for ‘Xtraordinary Girls’ and consists of 7 members JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA. With its fresh, creative music and performances, XG strives to bring vibrant energy to young people around the world – from all walks of life. On January 25, XG released their third single “SHOOTING STAR” since their debut, and its MV has now received more than 14 million views. The live performance videos, dance practice videos, and performance videos of “SHOOTING STAR” all topped major charts and received wide acclaim around the world. Over the past three weeks, these girls have appeared on 11 of the most popular Korean MTV shows, and they have also been interviewed by media from China, the United States, India and other parts of the world. On February 13, they released the MV for their new single “LEFT RIGHT”. Both “SHOOTING STAR” and “LEFT RIGHT” have a strong hip-hop/R&B atmosphere, which are the two essences of XG. The common theme of these tracks is “Believe in yourself & be who you want to be”. “SHOOTING STAR” expressed XG’s desire to grow into a world-class artist, while “LEFT RIGHT” expressed their determination to determine their own direction and move towards another dimension. “LEFT RIGHT” features repetitive synth loops and trap beats with a hip-hop/R&B vibe. Powerful bass, sharp hi-hats, luscious raps and vocals make for an addictive song – making it a more R&B-focused song. The theme of the “LEFT RIGHT” MV is to travel through space to unexplored places, and the simple and stylish performances are in stark contrast to the costumes and sets from the 70s to 90s. See also It took two years to polish the opera "Forerunner" to perform in mid-June_Huang Dingshan_Music_Zhu Hai As XG continues to try out bold new ideas with their own unique worldview, the eyes of the world are on them. Let us wait and see what kind of surprises they will bring to everyone next. About SHOOTING STAR XG’s new track “SHOOTING STAR”, inspired by Hip-Hop & R&B, is a space walk through a dreamlike soundscape – a fusion between thumping bass and signature bells. It combines powerful rap and excellent vocals with diverse arrangements, and the lyrics express XG’s single-minded goal of becoming a world-class artist. About “LEFT RIGHT” “LEFT RIGHT” features repetitive synth loops and trap beats with a hip-hop/R&B vibe. An addictive song made with repetitive synth loops, punchy trap beats, punchy basses, screeching hi-hats, and seductive raps and vocals. The lyrics “The only direction I know” embodies XG’s positive philosophy, never being swayed by others, believing in yourself, and always moving forward.

XG stands for ‘Xtraordinary Girls’ and consists of 7 members JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA. With its fresh, creative music and performances, XG strives to bring vibrant energy to young people around the world – from all walks of life.

On January 25, XG released their third single “SHOOTING STAR” since their debut, and its MV has now received more than 14 million views. The live performance videos, dance practice videos, and performance videos of “SHOOTING STAR” all topped major charts and received wide acclaim around the world. Over the past three weeks, these girls have appeared on 11 of the most popular Korean MTV shows, and they have also been interviewed by media from China, the United States, India and other parts of the world.

On February 13, they released the MV for their new single “LEFT RIGHT”. Both “SHOOTING STAR” and “LEFT RIGHT” have a strong hip-hop/R&B atmosphere, which are the two essences of XG. The common theme of these tracks is “Believe in yourself & be who you want to be”. “SHOOTING STAR” expressed XG’s desire to grow into a world-class artist, while “LEFT RIGHT” expressed their determination to determine their own direction and move towards another dimension.

“LEFT RIGHT” features repetitive synth loops and trap beats with a hip-hop/R&B vibe. Powerful bass, sharp hi-hats, luscious raps and vocals make for an addictive song – making it a more R&B-focused song. The theme of the “LEFT RIGHT” MV is to travel through space to unexplored places, and the simple and stylish performances are in stark contrast to the costumes and sets from the 70s to 90s.

As XG continues to try out bold new ideas with their own unique worldview, the eyes of the world are on them. Let us wait and see what kind of surprises they will bring to everyone next.

About SHOOTING STAR

XG’s new track “SHOOTING STAR”, inspired by Hip-Hop & R&B, is a space walk through a dreamlike soundscape – a fusion between thumping bass and signature bells. It combines powerful rap and excellent vocals with diverse arrangements, and the lyrics express XG’s single-minded goal of becoming a world-class artist.

About “LEFT RIGHT”

“LEFT RIGHT” features repetitive synth loops and trap beats with a hip-hop/R&B vibe. An addictive song made with repetitive synth loops, punchy trap beats, punchy basses, screeching hi-hats, and seductive raps and vocals. The lyrics “The only direction I know” embodies XG’s positive philosophy, never being influenced by others, believing in yourself, and always moving forward.