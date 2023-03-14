MasterChef Argentina, the cooking reality show most famous in the world, returns to the Telefe screen. on this occasion the program will come with changes and the date and time of the premiere is already confirmed.

The new edition comes with the Wanda Nara’s debut as a host television, in addition to having Germán Martitegui, Donato De Santis and Damian Betular as judges of amateur cooks.

On this occasion the program has non-famous participants again after the editions of MasterChef Celebrity with the driving of Santiago Del Moro.

The members of the reality show will be aspiring chefsover 18 years of age and without studies or experience related to professional cooking.

When does MasterChef start?

MasterChef, the program that looks for the best amateur chef in the country It already has a release date. The recordings of the reality show already began a few weeks ago, however the first episode can be seen next Monday, March 20 at 9:30 p.m. on Telefe.

While waiting for Big Brother 2022 to end, the protagonists of MasterChef announced the date with an advertisement where the juries, Martitegui, De Santis and Betular, run from cooks who are chasing them to be evaluated and Wanda Nara rescues them.

“¿Are they going to keep running or do I take them?, says Wanda from a car indicating the jurors to get in. “What happens is that everyone wants to be MasterChef”, closes the driver.



