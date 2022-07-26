Listen to the audio version of the article

The biggest challenge of the last two years, dominated by Covid and transport difficulties, was to be able to guarantee the product. For this reason, the Tuscan sneaker brand Date (the name derives from the initials of the founders) has decided to accelerate reshoring: “We buy almost all leathers in Tuscany, in Santa Croce sull’Arno – explains Tommaso Santoni, CEO and partner of the brand. founded in 2006 – but much of the production until recently was done in Vietnam. Then, following logistical and procurement problems, we increased the products made in Italy and Portugal, which went from 5 to 20%. Having the possibility to manage the production chain close to home is an added value. The operation required investments in forms and systems, but it made us grow ».

The founders of Date: from left, Tommaso Santoni, Emiliano Paci and Damiano Innocenti

A constant growth, driven by e-commerce

In 2019, before the pandemic, Date had a turnover of 9.7 million euros; in 2020 it rose to 10.2 million, in 2021 it exceeded 13 million (+ 35% on pre-Covid). This year it expects to close above 17 million with a gross operating margin (ebitda) close to 20% and exports at 35% led by Europe, Japan and Korea. Among the factors that have helped is e-commerce, which today is worth almost 20% of turnover: “We started with online sales already in 2009-2010 – explains Santoni – and when Covid arrived we did not have trauma and we didn’t have to chase: the work done before was useful ».

The retail expansion plan from Europe to Asia

Last June Date opened a flagship store in the historic center of Florence, the city where the brand was born and where it takes its inspiration, in addition to the one in Milan-Brera and the Seoul store, opened with a partner. “Our development plan expects to reach 30 million in revenues in 2025 – adds Santoni – following three guidelines: focus on the brand, selective wholesale distribution and retail development”. The retail programs include openings in Paris, London and Tokyo.

Bags and a clothing capsule are also on the way

The march of the premium brand, with an average price to the public of 180-200 euros, headquarters in Empoli and a “light” staff of 25 people, is only overshadowed by the rise in the prices of raw materials and energy, that spreads uncertainty. For now, Date has tweaked the price lists by five euros, but only on some models. The expansion of the range to bags, hats and a clothing capsule has so far only entered its own stores, but from next year the distribution will be extended to the wholesale network.