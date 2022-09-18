[Epoch Times, September 18, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) Xiao S (Xidi Xu) and her eldest daughter Xu Xien (Xu Laosan) attended the Yishengyi endorsement event on the same stage for the first time on the 17th. . Xiao S revealed that he cared about his children no matter how busy he was, so he discovered that some uncontrolled behaviors of the youngest daughter were also related to intestinal discomfort.

A few days ago, Xiao S took his 10-year-old daughter Xu Laosan to an endorsement event, and the mother and daughter also shot an advertisement together for the first time. Xiao S described her daughter’s condition on the day of filming was too good, “because it was Xu Laosan himself who was playing in the advertisement!” and said a little helplessly, looking at the entire entertainment industry, the only one who dared to say “you are not popular” is his own. Daughter Xu is third.

Xiao S revealed that Xu Laosan usually calls himself “The Queen of Heaven”, but some “performances” are actually signs of intestinal discomfort, calling on parents to pay more attention to the details of their children’s life changes.

In order to attend this event, in fact, Xiao S held a media Q&A with his daughter in the sand table at home beforehand. He was worried that the youngest who spoke publicly for the first time would not be able to cope, but was called boring by Xu Laosanjiao. The ghostly and eccentric Xu Laosan has the style of being a mother, and the scene was full of laughter. Xu Laosan was asked what type of boy did he like? She said she wanted to be tall and handsome.

After finishing speaking, she suddenly added another sentence: “You can’t have as big a nose as Dad Xu Yajun!” The audience laughed.

Because the youngest daughter, Xu Laosan, often doesn’t play cards according to the rules at the press conference, Tong Yanwuji answered frankly, scaring Xiao S into a cold sweat, saying that she will not be brought out again in the short term.

Little S was shortlisted for Admiralty’s “Most Thank You Big S”

This year, she was shortlisted for the Golden Bell Award for hosting the show. Xiao S thanked her sister, Big S, for urging her to resume hosting. Big S told her, “You are born to be a host!” This gave birth to “Xidi Wants to Talk” “, was asked who is the biggest rival for this year’s Golden Bell Award finalists? When she was thinking about it, the media reminded her that Huang Zijiao pointed out that she was “the only host who was shortlisted” in the award, so she hurriedly thanked him: “Sure enough, she is the best in the host industry!”

Xiao S once again thanked his sister, Big S: “I didn’t dare to host alone at one time, because she had the courage to host it!” In addition, Xiao S kept mentioning Wu Zongxian to help his products continue to be promoted.

On the other hand, Xu Laosan didn’t give his mother face, saying that he didn’t watch “Xidi Wants to Talk” before, and was even less interested in his mother’s past hosting “Kangxi Is Coming”. It is Wu Zongxian, who bluntly said that his mother and Wu Zongxian have similar skills, and also thinks that the probability of his mother and Wu Zongxian winning the golden bell is similar.

The media also asked if Xu Laosan would want to appear on the mother show? She said that unless there is an artist she likes, such as the Internet celebrity “this group of people”, when asked whether it is Zhanrong or Zhanrui? Xu Laosan replied in a childlike tone: “But they look the same!” Let the live media tell her, “They are twins!”

Previously, Xiao S only brought his second daughter Xu Shaoen (Lily) to the lipstick event, and then joined the threesome with Xu Laotian. When was asked when the eldest Xu Xiwen (Elly) would be brought out? Xiao S said that because the eldest daughter is already independent, she did not even follow the eldest daughter in filming.

If all three daughters make their debut, who will be the most popular? Xiao S asked Mr. Xu’s opinion in return, and Mr. Xu said that he was most optimistic about Elly, the eldest sister, because he thought acting was better, but praised the second sister Lily as the most beautiful in the family.

Responsible editor: Liu Yuhan