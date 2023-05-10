David di Donatello: “The eight mountains” best film, Marco Bellocchio best director

Listen to the audio version of the article

“The eight mountains” is the best Italian film of the year: this is the verdict of the 68th edition of the David di Donatello, the Oscars of Italian cinema.

The film by Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch, based on the novel of the same name by Paolo Cognetti, outperformed the competition from four other very important titles in the main category: “Il Signore delle Formiche” by Gianni Amelio, “La Stranezza” by Roberto Andò, “Nostalgia” by Mario Martone and “Esterno notte” by Marco Bellocchio.

The latter, centered on the kidnapping of Aldo Moro and its consequences, was the best for us, but was still able to settle for numerous other awards. Indeed, Marco Bellocchio deservedly won as best director, but “Esterno notte” also raised the Davids for best editing, best make-up and best leading actor, which went to Fabrizio Gifuni for his extraordinary performance as Aldo Moro. In addition to the title of best film, “The eight mountains” excelled in three other categories: best author of photography, best adapted screenplay and best sound. A third title won four statuettes: “La stranezza” by Roberto Andò obtained the David for Best Producer, Best Production Design, Best Original Screenplay and Best Costume Design.

Actresses, actors and debutant director

The David for best leading actress went to Barbara Ronchi for “Settembre”: with her interpretation she surpassed names of the caliber of Margherita Buy for “Esterno notte” and Penélope Cruz for “L’immensità”. The best supporting actor is instead Francesco Di Leva for “Nostalgia” by Mario Martone, while the best supporting actress is Emanuela Fanelli for “Drought” by Paolo Virzì. The latter film also won for best visual effects. The best directorial debut is that of Giulia Louise Steigerwalt for “Settembre”.

More awards

The best original song is “Proiettili (ti mangio il cuore”) from the film “Ti mangio il cuore” by Pippo Mezzapesa: the singers Elodie (also protagonist of the film) and Joan Thiele raise the David. Best composer Stefano Bollani for “Il pataffio”. The title of best documentary goes to “The circle” by Sophie Chiarello, while the best international film is “The Fabelmans” by Steven Spielberg. The David Giovani to “L’ombra di Caravaggio” by Michele Placido, winner also for the best hairstyle. The Spectator’s David, as already announced, was awarded to “The Big Day” by Massimo Venier with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, while the Lifetime Achievement Award to Marina Cicogna. Other David Specials to Isabella Rossellini and Enrico Vanzina.