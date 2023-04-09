Previously, the song received positive feedback when it was played by David Guetta at a music festival.

DJ/producer David Guetta is back with the single “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”. The song is a refreshed version of the long-standing hit “What Is Love” by German singer Haddaway released in 1993 and loved by generations of music lovers around the world. The product was co-written by Ed Sheeran, with the participation of singer Anne-Marie and rapper Coi Leray. Last weekend, the artists also filmed the MV for “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”, which is expected to be released in the near future.

Before officially releasing the product on online platforms today (May 7), David Guetta performed “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” at the hit EDM music festival Ultra 2023 in Miami in March. Bringing familiar tunes but with a more modern, new sound through the hands of a talented DJ/producer, the track immediately excited the crowd. In some videos recorded from the set, the audience can be seen singing along to the immortal song.

Before “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”, David Guetta had another extremely successful remake, “I’m Good (Blue)” featuring Bebe Rexha, a remake of the hit “Blue (Da Ba)”. Bee)” released in 1998 by the group Eiffel 65. The song brought the artists nominated for the “Best Dance/Electronic Recording” award at the Grammys earlier this year, along with the No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Well-received by the public before its debut, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” is expected to continue to become the next successful product and help David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray reaped more outstanding achievements.

