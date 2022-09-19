Original title: David Jason’s hand-painted battle game “Draw Monster 3D” draws a monster to fight

Draw a monster to fight? Today, I recommend the casual game “Draw Monster 3D” (drawing monster 3D) launched by David Jason Studio with the background of depicting the confrontation between monsters and enemies. Players play the role of painting masters in the game, by depicting different animal characteristics, summon monsters to fight, after multiple offensive and defensive rounds, shoot down the enemy in the ring, win the battle, earn gold coins to improve themselves, and become a powerful painting master.

Game Highlights

“Draw Monster 3D” combines painting and fighting, connecting two simple gameplays to form a unique selling point. Its essence is very similar to the once-popular “Draw a Car”. First draw the characteristics of the monster, draw a pig’s nose when you encounter a pig, and draw a dog’s head when you encounter a dog. In addition to animals, there are also character modeling, such as Black Widow, Venom and other superheroes, as well as “Five Nights at Freddy’s” The horror characters in the game are rich in variety and complete in modeling. After completing the drawing and entering the combat state, the addition of the forward and backward movement and the attack button will instantly turn into a horizontal plate fighting mode that moves left and right, and the experience is refreshing and hearty.

Featured gameplay

As a casual action game, “Draw Weapon 3D” is full of details. In the painting part, although specific animal features are provided in the level, corresponding creatures will be generated according to the depicted shapes. When you encounter a giraffe’s head, it’s entirely possible to summon other creatures, such as a crocodile, by depicting it. In the battle part, the control keys for forward and backward allow you to grasp the rhythm in the battle to gain the upper hand, and use powerful attacks to kill the enemy with one blow.

screen scene

The art of “Draw Weapon 3D” adopts a combination of plane and three-dimensional. The painting part is mainly hand-painted with black lines, and the thick pencil-like lines follow your sliding to depict creatures of different shapes. The combat part, the three-dimensional scene With the characters, start life-and-death battles in volcanoes and rooftops and other venues, and with the help of clever combat strategies, kill enemies to earn profits.

Game Reviews

From the actual experience, “Draw Weapon 3D” does not have strong appeal to domestic players whether it is gameplay or entertainment. But this kind of simple and mindless setting is very suitable for the appetite of overseas players. It seems that Chinese people are naturally suitable for games that require a lot of thinking and calculation. Despite this, it is still impossible to demonstrate some of the highlights of the game. First of all, it will summon the corresponding animal settings according to different painting shapes. Compared with the settings of similar competing products, which can only summon fixed animals no matter how they are depicted, more humane. Secondly, a large number of edge-wiping characters have been added to make up for the shortcomings of the simple gameplay and low difficulty of the game itself. From superheroes to super-popular horror characters, from basic carnivores to evil heroes, to horror shapes, it can be said that it is to achieve monsters Two words, looking for many directions, can be regarded as well-intentioned.

Player recommendation

If you are a drawing game lover, if you are a little interested in fighting games, if you like to experience fusion games with different gameplay, then please don’t miss this “Draw Weapon 3D” easily.

Game popularity

At present, “Draw Weapon 3D” ranks 12th in the top free games list of Google Play Store, with more than 1 million installations.

