time network newsAngelo Badalamanti, who composed music for David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks”, “Mulholland Drive” and “Blue Velvet”, died on December 11 at the age of 85. .

On December 13, the agent issued a statement saying: “The family of composer Angelo Badalamanti confirmed that he died of natural causes on December 11 accompanied by his family. He was a loving husband and father. and grandfather.”

In 1988, Angelo Badalamanti, who started his music career under the stage name of Andy Badale, wrote the soundtrack for the classic work “Blue Velvet” by the famous American director David Lynch and then changed back to his original Italian name. His music proves to be just as memorable as Woods’ eerie, brilliant film.

Angelo and David Lynch

The two have worked together several times since, including the films "Wild at Heart," "Mulholland Drive," and the critically acclaimed TV series "Twin Peaks." For the show, former country music creator and action film scorer Badalamenti created one of the most unique and eerie TV themes ever, perfectly capturing the surreal and tragic world of "Twin Peaks."

