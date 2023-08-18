David Ostrosky’s Children Choose a Different Path: A Glimpse into their Lives Away from Acting

Beloved Actor David Ostrosky’s Lesser-Known Family Life Revealed

In show business, David Ostrosky was widely renowned for his exceptional career in film, theater, and television. However, little was known about the actor’s personal life, particularly his role as a father. Ostrosky, who gained fame in the mid-1980s, had three children who chose not to follow in his footsteps.

The actor, whose parents hailed from Russia and Poland, found love with his wife, fellow actress Belinda Slomianski. Together, they welcomed their first daughter, Ariela, in 1985, marking Ostrosky’s entrance into fatherhood.

In a surprising turn of events, their second son, Pedro, arrived in 1987 while David Ostrosky was performing on stage. “I arrived at the hospital like crazy after the show, and Pedro arrived in half an hour,” Ostrosky revealed in a 2021 interview with Esquire Mexico.

Although Ostrosky maintained a private personal life and refrained from sharing photos of his children on social media, he did occasionally discuss them in interviews. In one such conversation with Esquire Mexico, he offered advice he had given to his children. “I think my three children are good people, who have principles and values,” he said. “The first piece of advice I gave you is to take care of what is most precious – your name. The name is what gives you credibility, openness… and for that, you have to be transparent, open, and clear.”

Despite his discretion, it was apparent that Ostrosky cherished his role as a grandfather. On several occasions, he proudly proclaimed that he had three grandchildren. However, his wife, Belinda Slomianski, occasionally shared photos of their children on her Facebook page, providing glimpses into their lives.

Tragically, David Ostrosky passed away on August 17 at the age of 66. The actor had revealed at the end of 2022 that a tumor had been detected in his arm, marking the final chapter of his illustrious career.

As fans mourn the loss of a beloved actor, Ostrosky’s lesser-known family life sheds light on the personal side of this talented performer. His devotion to his children and grandchildren, coupled with his exceptional talent, will undoubtedly remain an integral part of his legacy in the entertainment industry.

