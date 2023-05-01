Home » David Urreta, the new president of Athens, came by surprise to the concentration in Buenos Aires
Entertainment

David Urreta, the new president of Athens, came by surprise to the concentration in Buenos Aires

by admin
David Urreta, the new president of Athens, came by surprise to the concentration in Buenos Aires

David Urreta was elected president of Athens last Friday, taking the place of Felipe Labaque (now vice) and got down to work

After the poor performance of the General Bustos neighborhood team in the first game of the series for permanence in the National Basketball League, with a 99-65 defeat against San Lorenzo, the top leader is fulfilling his first task. He arrived by surprise at the concentration of the Green in the City of Buenos Aires to give support to the group.

Urreta, a 49-year-old lawyer, began to talk face to face and individually with each of the Atenas players. “I will be with them every day of the series,” the president of Verde told Mundo D.

The manager, who has been in office for the first few days, intends to provide support to the squad in the most important games for the most winning institution in the National League in recent years.

He also spoke with the entire coaching staff headed by Álvaro Castiñeira.

This Tuesday, Athens will assume the second game of the playoffs against Cyclone, from 9:00 p.m.

See also  MCU masterpiece "Moon Knight" character modeling "Mr.Knight" first exposure | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

What will the agreement they will sign to...

Investor Sues Adidas for Not Reporting Kanye West’s...

One by one, the 12 points of the...

A policeman died in Lomas de Zamora after...

AIBA tries to overcome its conflict with the...

Tolls in the City of Buenos Aires increased...

The quota to buy savings dollars is renewed:...

UVI ONLY Vintage Legacy

In pictures, the violent protests in France: nearly...

Guo Caijie’s Western-style suspender skirt is elegant and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy