David Urreta, the new president of Athens, came by surprise to the concentration in Buenos Aires

David Urreta was elected president of Athens last Friday, taking the place of Felipe Labaque (now vice) and got down to work

After the poor performance of the General Bustos neighborhood team in the first game of the series for permanence in the National Basketball League, with a 99-65 defeat against San Lorenzo, the top leader is fulfilling his first task. He arrived by surprise at the concentration of the Green in the City of Buenos Aires to give support to the group.

Urreta, a 49-year-old lawyer, began to talk face to face and individually with each of the Atenas players. “I will be with them every day of the series,” the president of Verde told Mundo D.

The manager, who has been in office for the first few days, intends to provide support to the squad in the most important games for the most winning institution in the National League in recent years.

He also spoke with the entire coaching staff headed by Álvaro Castiñeira.

This Tuesday, Athens will assume the second game of the playoffs against Cyclone, from 9:00 p.m.

