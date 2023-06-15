Davines accelerates on ethics and the environment and renews the agreement with Plastic Bank

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Davines Group – a company active in the professional cosmetics sector with the Davines haircare and Comfort Zone skincare brands, certified B Corp since 2016, is strengthening its collaboration with the Plastic Bank social enterprise to continue the recovery and removal of ocean bound plastic waste, within 50 km of the coasts. Thanks to the partnership with Plastic Bank, also in 2023, for every product packaged in plastic that the Group will sell, an equivalent amount of plastic will be collected and removed from the coastal areas of Indonesia, the Philippines and Brazil.

The collaboration, launched in 2021, underlines the sustainability values ​​of the Parmad group and is consistent with the regenerative development model that inspires its business strategy. Thanks to the support of Plastic Bank, to date it has made it possible to prevent a cumulative 879 tons of plastic waste between 2021 and 2022, equivalent to over 44 million bottles, from ending up in the seas and oceans, further worsening the degradation of coastal areas vulnerable and marine pollution from microplastics: 100 tons of plastics were collected in 2021 in Brazil, the Philippines and Indonesia with the Rethinking Plastic campaign, while last year the group wanted to expand its commitment by recovering an amount of plastic equivalent to that of the products sold, for a total of 779,126 tons removed from the environment in the same countries.

This year the company confirms its link with Plastic Bank to renew its commitment to reducing its impact. In fact, even by 2023, for every product sold, it will remove the same amount of plastic from the environment. During its first 10 years, Plastic Bank has prevented more than 80 million kilograms of plastic – the equivalent of four billion plastic bottles – from reaching the oceans. The collected material is recycled as a new raw material called Social Plastice which can be easily reused in products and packaging as part of a circular supply chain. But the plastic collection and recycling project is not only aimed at respecting the environment, it also has a social impact.

In fact, local branches of Plastic Bank exchange plastic waste as currency to help families buy basic necessities, from food to cooking fuel. Or even to pay for tuition, health insurance, digital connectivity and fintech services. By offering families involved in the collection of plastic safe, protected and traceable sources of income, it is possible to combine respect for the environment with concrete help to local communities, with a concrete and virtuous path to get out of poverty. Between 2020 and 2023, thanks to Davines’ commitment it was possible to help 3,202 people and their families.

«The results achieved give us a vision of the positive impact that can be achieved and spur us on to continuous improvement – comments Davide Bollati, president of the Davines group -. We have consolidated the collaboration with Plastic Bank because it is a project based on the interaction between environmental and social sustainability, to spread a regenerative development model that combines progress with respect for the environment and human rights. It is a concrete commitment that we have given ourselves because we are aware that packaging is one of the areas with the greatest impact in the beauty industry. In addition to the collaboration with Plastic Bank, we are also committed to reducing our demand for plastic: since 2020 we have been measuring our plastic footprint, using recycled plastic or plastic from renewable sources for our products and thanks to eco-design we are gradually reducing the use of plastic in our packaging»