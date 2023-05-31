Davines Group and Barilla together for regenerative agriculture

Listen to the audio version of the article

Davines Group and Barilla, two Parma-based companies engaged respectively in the professional cosmetics and food sectors, give life to “Bello e Buono”, a three-year project dedicated to regenerative agriculture with the aim of developing agricultural systems and practices that favor soil regeneration, both from an environmental and social point of view. The agreement stems from the need to treat and pay more attention to agricultural areas, where the soil has lost its natural balance in recent years due to intensive cultivation and the non-responsible use of pesticides. To restore it and enrich it with the organic matter lost over the years, Barilla and Davines have chosen to focus on regenerative agriculture.

A few kilometers from Parma, at the Barilla and Davines offices, areas dedicated to the project have been set up: 10,000 m2 in which the agronomic research teams of the two companies have started experimenting with the rotation of cultivation of cereals and plants intended for good food, such as soft wheat, durum wheat and chickpeas, and for the production of essences used by the cosmetic industry, such as lemon balm, calendula and lavender. A practice, that of rotation, which consists in alternating the crops on the same land year after year, following a precise pattern that allows the different crops to take advantage of each other. The initiative aims to demonstrate how the quality, structure and fertility of the soil, water management and biodiversity are influenced and improved by the agricultural practices used.

«Barilla has long been promoting the transition process towards more sustainable cultivation systems, capable of reducing environmental impacts and preserving biodiversity: regenerative agriculture is one of these – says Elena Bertè, agronomy research manager of the Barilla group -. Our approach is based on research, study and measurement, in order to lay solid scientific foundations for improving the environment in which we live through our supply chains and our products. The term regenerative in itself expresses the concept of restoring the balance of the earth and the conservation of biodiversity; the transition to this cultivation system is a process that takes time and in which the involvement and enhancement of the role of the farmer will be fundamental and essential».

Dario Fornara, research director of Eroc (European Regenerative Organic Center) of the Davines Group adds: «60-70% of all European soils are defined as unhealthy or in conditions of degradation due to unsuitable agricultural practices, pollution, urbanization and the effect of climate change. The significant loss of organic matter and biodiversity in agricultural land fully reflects this degradation. The solution lies in the rediscovery of agricultural practices that favor and do not prevent the natural biogeochemical processes that take place in the soil ecosystem. Regenerative organic agricultural practices have this ability to favor the accumulation of organic carbon in the soil, to increase the biological diversity of soils and to create agro-ecosystems more resilient to climate change.

Thanks to the “Beautiful and good” program, Barilla and Davines will compare sustainable agriculture techniques with those of regenerative agriculture. The project, at a scientific level, aims to measure the impact of different agricultural practices on the increase in soil organic matter, first indicator of its fertility and biodiversity and aims to evaluate the impact of the cultivation of crops belonging to different supply chains on the economy of a farm. The agreement also highlights the strong synergy between the regeneration of the soil, through agricultural practices, and the regeneration of man who benefits from both the cosmetic part and a healthier diet. Finally, one of the objectives of the project is to disseminate regenerative practices for the cultivation of crops typical of our area. The empowerment of farmers, the dissemination of a universal culture and unanimous consensus on the practices to be adopted will be fundamental elements so that the process towards responsible land use and the increase in biodiversity takes place quickly.