Dawn in the East: A Thrilling Revolutionary Drama Depicting China’s Liberation of Shanghai

“Dawn in the East” Revolution Drama to be Released on October 8th

Director Gao Xixi and screenwriters Long Pingping and Qin Qin have collaborated to create the major revolutionary drama “Dawn in the East”, which is set to be released on October 8th. Starring renowned actors Zhang Jiayi, Liu Tao, Li Zefeng, and Qiao Zhenyu, with special appearances by Feng Shaofeng, Tong Lei, Ying’er, and Zuo Xiaoqing, the drama promises to captivate audiences with its thrilling historical stories.

The drama takes place in the first year of Shanghai’s liberation, highlighting significant historical achievements of the Chinese Communist Party during this period. From liberating the city to restoring production and stabilizing the economy and finance, “Dawn in the East” showcases the ideals, beliefs, and political wisdom of the Chinese Communist Party.

The plot revolves around Chen Yi, portrayed by Zhang Jiayi, an older generation revolutionary and the first mayor of Shanghai. Chen Yi becomes a pivotal character as he manages the army, takes over Shanghai, and stabilizes the overall situation. Assisting Chen is Ji Nanyin, played by Liu Tao, a knowledgeable and cultured woman who proves her worth and capabilities in a male-dominated society.

Other characters include Lu Xiuyuan, Chen’s secretary, played by Li Zefeng, undercover agent Tian Guoli played by Qiao Zhenyu, and Zhuo Lin, Deng Xiaoping’s lover, portrayed by Tong Lei. Together, they form a passionate and determined group of Communists, inspiring the audience with their strength and warmth.

“Dawn in the East” adopts a three-layer structure to showcase historical events such as the Shanghai liberation battle, battles for vital resources, fights against bandits, and the elimination of enemy agents. The drama is rich in historical texture, providing viewers with an immersive and thrilling experience.

Revolutionary dramas like “Dawn in the East” not only entertain audiences but also serve as a source of historical enlightenment and spiritual energy. As we stand at a new historical starting point, the drama encourages us to review the history of our ancestors’ governance and the people’s struggle. It aims to inspire us to uphold the red spirit, embrace our historical mission, and face new challenges with determination.

Be sure to tune in to Tianjin Satellite TV on October 8th at 19:30 to witness the spectacular premiere of “Dawn in the East”.

