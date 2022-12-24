Created by famous director Gao Xixi and well-known screenwriters Long Pingping and Qin Qin, starring Zhang Jiayi, Liu Tao, Li Zefeng, Qiao Zhenyu, and starring Feng Shaofeng, Tong Lei, Ying Er, Zuo Xiaoqing, the major revolutionary drama “Dawn of the East” Tonight (December) 23) will officially land on CCTV-1 prime time.

As a key project of the State Administration of Radio and Television “Celebrating the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China – Our New Era”, “Dawn of the East” takes the first year of Shanghai’s liberation as the starting point, showing the audience how Shanghai is in urgent need of recovery and development. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, it is a historical poem that has gradually improved from a situation where the people are in dire straits and the flames of war are raging. The main creators of the whole play follow the principle of creating major revolutionary themes of “the big things are true, and the small things are not limited”. In the plot of flesh and blood, combining fiction and reality, it shows the original mission of the communists to seek rejuvenation for the nation and happiness for the people.

Following in the footsteps of the ancestors, the stars shine in the “Battle Shanghai”

Director Gao Xixi said that in order to follow the footsteps of the ancestors and show the demeanor of great men, the principle of selecting actors for “Dawn of the East” is “both form and spirit, with god as the main focus”, focusing on embodying the spirit and soul of the characters. Gathered three generations of powerful actors, old, middle-aged and young, the stars are shining, recreating the magnificent historical picture of “Battle Shanghai”.

From today’s official release of the “Era of Era” character poster, we can see that Zhang Jiayi plays Chen Yi, an older generation of revolutionaries and the first mayor of Shanghai in the play. He was ordered in the face of danger, from managing the army to taking over Shanghai and stabilizing the overall situation, he is the “sacred needle” of the whole play. Liu Tao plays “Ji Nanyin”, an economist who was sent to Shanghai to assist Mr. Chen. She is a woman of the new era who is knowledgeable, self-cultivated, and unyielding. Li Zefeng played “Lu Xiuyuan”, secretary of the mayor of Chen Yi, and Qiao Zhenyu played “Tian Guoli”, an undercover agent lurking inside the enemy. The interesting character settings ignited the curiosity of the audience.

In addition, Feng Shaofeng and Ying Er will play the husband and wife again as special stars, and jointly perform the wonderful movement of Rong Yiren and his wife; the special stars Tong Lei and Zuo Xiaoqing will play Zhuo Lin and Zhang Qian respectively. The excellent lineup and the casting of both form and spirit make “Dawn of the East” highly anticipated. And today’s big move by all the main creators to “sun their luggage” and go to Shanghai made this “Shanghai Storm” even hotter before it started.

How does “Dawn of the East” present historical fragments on the screen, such as the battle of silver dollars, the “two whites and one black” battle of rice cotton coal, combating bandits, eliminating enemy agents, fighting typhoons, and resolving the “big bombing” crisis? And how should the communists smash the lies of imperialism and the Kuomintang reactionaries, overcome many difficulties and break through the governance dilemma? These questions are deeply expected by the audience.

Looking back on the past, revisiting the “party’s big test” and feeling the power of the ancestors

In 1949, facing a country full of holes and poverty, how to develop social productivity in a short period of time, change China‘s poverty and backwardness, and revive the glory and glory once owned by a nation has become a huge challenge for the Communists. problem.

The TV series “Dawn of the East” focuses on the “big test” for the Communists to take over Shanghai and build Shanghai after the liberation of Shanghai. Under the firm leadership of the Party Central Committee, the older generation of proletarian revolutionaries such as Chen Yun and Chen Yi are strong-willed and courageous, leading a revolutionary team of the new era who dare to fight and venture, armed with knowledge and wisdom, vigorously reforming the economy and improving people’s livelihood , Development of culture and education. Under the circumstances that the international public opinion is generally not optimistic, the Communist Party of China has spent more than a year to “renew the old look” of Shanghai, and show the Chinese people and the world “why the Communist Party can” with practical results.

We are not afraid of difficulties in tackling difficulties, and we are the mainstay. The older generation of proletarian revolutionaries Chen Yun and Chen Yi are the souls of the whole play. During Chen Yi’s tenure as mayor of Shanghai, he did everything from pacifying prices to market research, typhoon relief, anti-blockade thrift movement, factory relocation, and evacuation of refugees. The Shanghai municipal government led by him made the Shanghai citizens suffering from the turmoil feel warm and safe for the first time through hard work and deeds. The political wisdom, compassion for the people and hard-working spirit of the revolutionary ancestors will always illuminate the way forward for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

In the first and second episodes to be aired tonight, the communist Li Bai sacrificed his life for righteousness and was arrested calmly. However, how to rescue Li Bai and escort Huang Yanpei out of Shanghai has become a difficult problem for the communists. In Shanghai on the eve of dawn when the undercurrent is turbulent, how will the core of the Party Central Committee, thousands of kilometers away, be confidently preparing to launch a general offensive across the river, and how will it carefully plan the road to liberation? The answer will be revealed tonight!

Reminiscing about the past and embarking on a journey, carry on the past and open up the future before setting off. The Propaganda Department of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China directly proposes and directs the creation, produced by CCTV, Shanghai Radio and Television Station, Shanghai Shangshi Film Co., Ltd., Horgos 201 Lu Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Cultural Industry (Film and Television) Investment Co., Ltd. , Baijincheng Film Media Group Co., Ltd., Xi’an Film Studio, Beijing Wentou Drama Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai People’s Publishing House, and Xuelin Publishing House jointly produced a major revolutionary drama “Dawn of the East”. CCTV-1 will start broadcasting at prime time in the evening, and Tencent Video, iQiyi, Youku, Migu Video, and BesTV will broadcast simultaneously, so stay tuned!