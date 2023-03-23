Racing has defined the days and times of the matches for the next two dates in Zone B of the First National. This Monday 27, at 9:10 p.m., they will visit Independiente Rivadavia de Mendoza, for matchday 7. Then, for the eighth date, they will be the home of Chaco For Ever on Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m., at the Miguel Sancho stadium.

For their part, Estudiantes de Río Cuarto will be a visitor to San Martín de San Juan this Sunday the 25th at 6:00 p.m., while they will play again at home on Friday the 31st, at 9:00 p.m., against Flandria. The matches correspond to dates eight and nine of Zone A.

The positions of the First National

