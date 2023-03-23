Home Entertainment Day and time for Racing’s match against Chaco For Ever for the First National
Day and time for Racing's match against Chaco For Ever for the First National

Day and time for Racing’s match against Chaco For Ever for the First National

Racing has defined the days and times of the matches for the next two dates in Zone B of the First National. This Monday 27, at 9:10 p.m., they will visit Independiente Rivadavia de Mendoza, for matchday 7. Then, for the eighth date, they will be the home of Chaco For Ever on Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m., at the Miguel Sancho stadium.

For their part, Estudiantes de Río Cuarto will be a visitor to San Martín de San Juan this Sunday the 25th at 6:00 p.m., while they will play again at home on Friday the 31st, at 9:00 p.m., against Flandria. The matches correspond to dates eight and nine of Zone A.

The positions of the First National

