Day of action of respect and tolerance between peoples: why it is celebrated today, April 24

2023 – ARMENIAN GENOCIDE. Internationally, every April 24 marks the Day of the Armenian Genocide, in homage to the million and a half Armenians persecuted and murdered by the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923. In Argentina, the “day of action for tolerance and respect between peoples”.

Consult everything published about ephemeris in The voice.

In Argentina, since 2007, through the promulgation of Law 26,199, this date was declared as the Day of action for tolerance and respect among peoples in commemoration of the genocide.

Armenian Genocide Day

The Armenian genocide began on April 24, 1915 and lasted until 1923. Between 1.2 and 1.5 million Armenians were murdered by the troops of the Ottoman Turkish Empire with discriminatory and violent slogans that sought physical extermination and of all manifestations that characterize that town.

It is estimated that there were around 26 concentration camps for the Armenian population in the vicinity of Iraq and Syria.

For its part, the Republic of Turkey still denies that there was a systematic plan to exterminate the population coming from Armenia.

Argentina is part of the twenty countries in the world that officially recognize this massacre as a “Genocide” against the people of Armenia.

On this date, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights explains: “The Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations on December 9, 1948, understands by genocide ‘any of the acts listed below, committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group’”.

More ephemeris

1875 – JUANA MANSO DEATHS. At the age of 55, the Argentine teacher, writer and journalist Juana Manso dies in Buenos Aires. She was one of the pioneers of feminism in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. She was also the initiator of equality between the sexes as an educational method.

1898 – CUBAN WAR. Spain declares war on the United States for its intervention in Cuba, a conflict instigated by the so-called “yellow press” of the United States. Spain was defeated and lost Cuba, which became independent. She also lost Puerto Rico, the Philippines and Guam, which came under US rule of the North American country.

1913 – ALUMNI A. CLUB. Jorge Gibson Brown, captain of the Alumni Athletic Club, announces the dissolution of the most winning sports entity in the early days of Argentine soccer. Since its founding in 1898, the team has won 18 titles, ten of them in the First Division.

1939 – GABY, FATHER AND MILK. The popular trio of clowns Gaby, Fofó and Miliki make their debut at the Circo Price theater in Madrid, who arrived in Argentina in 1970, when they headlined the successful television series “El show de Gaby, Fofó y Miliki” broadcast by Channel 13.

1942 – NACE BARBRA STREISAND. The American actress, singer-songwriter and producer Barbra Streisand, one of the most popular and emblematic artists of the American country’s culture, was born in the New York neighborhood of Brooklyn. She won an Oscar for her work in the musical Funny Girl.

1948 – PAZ MARTINEZ. The singer and composer Paz Martínez (Norberto Alfredo Gurvich) was born in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán. of 500 that he composed.

1957 – SANDRA MIHANOVICH. The singer and actress Sandra Mihanovich was born in Buenos Aires. She is an interpreter of genres as varied as rock, jazz and ballads, she has recorded more than 40 albums. “Puerto Pollensa”, “I am what I am” and “Everything reminds me of you”, are some of her emblematic songs.

1990 – WIZARDS, SWORDS AND ROSES. “Magos, espadas y rosas”, the second studio album by the heavy metal band Rata Blanca, is released. It is one of the most important albums in the history of Argentine “heavy rock”.

1999 – MARTIN PALERMO. Boca Juniors striker Martín Palermo marks a milestone in football history by converting a penalty goal by hitting the ball with both feet after slipping at the time of the shot. It was in a match on the Vélez Sarsfield stadium with a 2-0 victory over Platense.

2005 – CLONED DOG. The dog “Snuppy” is born, the first Afghan breed clone thanks to a team from Seoul National University headed by South Korean scientist Woo Suk Hwang. The Afghan clone was born by caesarean section and weighed 530 grams.

2009 – SIXTO PALAVECINO. At the age of 94, the musician and singer Sixto Palavecino, winner of several awards, including the Konex for best historical instrumentalist of Argentine folklore, dies in the city of Santiago del Estero.

2012 – GOOGLE DRIVE. The computer giant Google launches the Google Drive platform, one of the first tools to share and store files in “the cloud”, as the data management system in digital warehouses is called.

Other ephemeris

1701.- With the arrival in Spain of Felipe V, the reign of the House of Bourbon begins.

1704.- The first newspaper published in the USA appears, the “Boston Letters”.

1800.- Foundation of the US Library of Congress.

1824.- The United Provinces of Central America (Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica) declare slavery abolished.

1834.- The civil war in Peru ends with the victory of Luis J. Orbegozo over Maquinhucayo.

1854.- Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria marries Elizabeth of Wittelsbach, “Sissi”, in Vienna.

1915.- The Armenian people suffer one of the biggest genocides in history by the Ottoman Empire. A million and a half people die in the massacre.

1916.- The “Easter Risings” take place in Dublin, the bloody revolt that accelerated the independence of Ireland from the United Kingdom.

1918.- First World War: First battle in the history of armored cars, between three English tanks and three Germans in the north of France.

1923.- Sigmund Freud publishes in Vienna (Austria) the thesis Das Ich und das Es (The ego and the id), where the ideas of the id, the ego and the superego appear for the first time.

1934.- The engineer Laureans Hammond patents an electronic instrument in Chicago, known as the Hammond organ.

1950.- The Jordanian Government announces the annexation of Arab Palestine to Jordan.

1953.- Queen Elizabeth II knights Winston Churchill.

1965.- The “constitutionalist revolution” overthrows the triumvirate in the Dominican Republic chaired by Donald Reid Cabral, with the idea of ​​reinstating former president Juan Bosch.

1967.- First known fatal accident in the space race, when the ship “Soyuz” crashed and the Russian cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov died.

1990.- Launched the Discovery shuttle with the Hubble Space Telescope.

1994.- Armando Calderón (ARENA) wins the presidential elections in El Salvador.

1996.- The Palestinian National Council eliminates from the “National Charter” the clauses that call for armed struggle and the destruction of the State of Israel.

1999.- NATO celebrates its 50th anniversary in Washington with a summit of rulers in which the Organization’s new strategic concept is approved.

2000.- The Chilean writer Jorge Edwards receives the Cervantes Award.

2005.- Benedict XVI begins his Pontificate with a solemn mass.

2007.- Scientists from the European Organization for Astronomical Research in the Southern Hemisphere discover a habitable planet outside our solar system.

2014.- The Argentine Parliament approves the government project that validates the agreement reached with the Spanish Repsol for the expropriation of 51 percent of the shares of YPF.

2018.- The Anata de Camilaca dance of Peru is declared Cultural Heritage of the Nation.

2021.- The president of the United States, Joe Biden, recognizes as “genocide” the extermination of one and a half million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

2022.- The liberal Emmanuel Macron, re-elected president of France.

BIRTHS

1856.- Henri Philippe Petain, Marshal and President of France.

1903. – Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, founder of the Spanish Falange.

1904.- Willen de Kooning, pintor estadounidense.

1919.- César Manrique, Spanish architect, painter, sculptor, decorator and urban planner.

1930.- José Sarney, president of Brazil from 1985 to 1990.

1934.- Shirley MacLaine, American actress.

1952.- Jean Paul Gaultier, French fashion designer.

1971.- Alejandro Fernández, Mexican singer.

DEATHS

1479.- Jorge Manrique, Spanish poet and writer.

1731.- Daniel Defoe, British writer.

1918.- José Menéndez, Spanish businessman, called “King of Patagonia”.

1986.- Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor.

2004.- Estée Lauder, American, creator of the cosmetic firm that bears her name.

2016.- Billy Paul, American vocalist.

2019.- Jean-Pierre Marielle, French actor.

Source: own and agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

