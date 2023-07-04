Home » day, time, television, drums and the chance of another Boca-River
day, time, television, drums and the chance of another Boca-River

The draw for the Libertadores is the kickoff of the true Cup. There are the best 16 teams on the continent and knowing the way to the final full of speculation to the tournament that is an obsession for the giants of South America. On top of that, Boca and River were in different drums and the chance of a new crossing in the round of 16 floats in the environment. The same happens with Fluminense and the champion Flamengo, and in Brazil they are also waiting.

Since the general table from 1 to 16, which left fixed keys, was suppressed, the draw became a vital chapter in the middle of the Copa Libertadores. That point and the modification of the regulations for away goals were the outgoing tweaks that added adrenaline to the highest South American competition.

When, where, at what time and who televises the draw?

The draw for the Copa Libertadores will take place on Wednesday, July 5 at the Combebol headquarters, located in Luque (Paraguay). It will begin at 1:00 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be followed live on the ESPN and Fox Sports channels. There will also be a streaming transmission of the entity via Facebook Watch.

When will the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores begin?

The round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores will begin on Wednesday August 2 and a week later the rematches will go. Surely there would be a variation in dates, with games on Tuesday 1 and Thursday 3. The first game of each key will be played in the stadium of the clubs that come out of the second hype.

The road to the Maracana, venue of the Copa Libertadores final

August will be a decisive month in the Copa Libertadores, because after the round of 16 matches (2 and 9) it will be the turn of the quarterfinals, scheduled for 22-24 (first leg) and 26-28). That will be the qualifiers for the semifinals, which are scheduled for September 26-28 and October 3-5. The grand finale will be at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, on November 4.

