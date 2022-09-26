[Epoch Times, September 26, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zeng Weixin compiled and reported) JYP Entertainment announced today (26th) that all members of its band DAY6 (Sung Jin, Young K, Yuan Pil, Do Yun) have Renewed contract with JYP Entertainment.

JYP Entertainment stated that the company and DAY6 are based on a deep relationship of trust and intend to continue meaningful peer cooperation. The company will do its best to be a solid backing for DAY6, provide them with systematic support, and help them fly higher in the future.

The popular Korean band DAY6 debuted on September 7, 2015. On the occasion of the 7th anniversary of their debut, their leader Park Sung-jin also retired from the military and attended DAY6’s “MEET & GREET EVENT” anniversary event on the same day.

At present, Young K, Won Pi, and Dowoon of DAY6 are all serving in the army, but Won Pi once told fans before enlisting that the DAY6 members will act as a complete group after they are discharged from the army. I hope My Day (official fan name) looks forward to retiring from the army. The music they showed later.

