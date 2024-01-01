Dayanara Torres Hosts Third Consecutive ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Hosts Third Consecutive “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” in Spanish

For the third year in a row, Puerto Rico played host to the Spanish version of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” (NYRE), a popular television event that celebrates the arrival of the New Year across the United States.

Actress, singer, television presenter, and former Miss Universe, Dayanara Torres, reprised her role as co-host for the show, which took place at the T-Mobile District shopping and entertainment complex, adjacent to the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

“Puerto Rico, are you ready?” Torres asked the enthusiastic crowd as a giant clock on the roof of the pavilion marked the countdown to welcome the year 2024.

The night featured performances by artists including Sonora Ponceña, Joseph Fonseca, Manny Manuel, Pirulo y la Tribu, and Ivy Queen.

The T-Mobile District shared an epic closing to the event on its Instagram account, stating, “The epic closing with the final count. Dayanara Torres leading the countdown to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, while (the) Popular Plaza was filled with excitement. An unforgettable moment to welcome the new year 2024. Happy New Year to everyone!”

Admission to the event was free, allowing spectators to enjoy the rise of the star and a fireworks show.

Other cities that participated in the fifty-second edition of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” included New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

The event had an investment of four million dollars in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA), as announced by Governor Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia in November 2023. The financing for the event also included a booking for the live broadcast on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC).

According to the governor, the previous year’s (2022) participation in the celebration had an estimated return on investment of $61 million and achieved a total of 3.2 billion impressions, an increase of 1.1 billion over the previous year (2021).

Share this: Facebook

X

