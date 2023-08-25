Home » Dayanara Torres Mourns the Loss of Fashion Icon Friend, Luba Nieman
Entertainment

Dayanara Torres Mourns the Loss of Fashion Icon Friend, Luba Nieman

by admin
Dayanara Torres Mourns the Loss of Fashion Icon Friend, Luba Nieman

Former beauty queen, Dayanara Torres, recently announced the tragic death of her friend, Luba Nieman, through an emotional Instagram post. Nieman, who was considered a fashion icon, passed away at the age of 87 after battling acute myeloid leukemia. Torres shared a heartfelt farewell letter along with photos of herself with the Cuban-born businesswoman. She expressed her gratitude for Nieman’s friendship, support, and fashion advice. Nieman was known for revolutionizing the fashion industry in Puerto Rico and carried exclusive lines in her boutique. Torres described her as a precursor to women’s empowerment in business. The former Miss Universe emphasized how much Nieman meant to her and how she would always cherish their memories together.

See also  Wella in Parliament to establish the register of hairdressers

You may also like

Rolex takes over the boutiques of Bucherer, one...

AAPE and VANS Collaborate for New Camouflage-themed Shoe...

Acid Rooster – Flowers And Dead Souls –...

Zabdiel De Jesús Embraces the Challenge of a...

The beautiful “Duke Bluebeard’s Castle” by Bartok

KAWS and UNIQLO UT Collaborate Once Again with...

GÜRTEL NIGHTWALK XXV – mica

Harnessing the Power of the Earth Element: Horoscope...

Discovering the Three Primary Colors of Yuanshen’s Corona...

OCEANS – present “Chop Suey” cover version

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy