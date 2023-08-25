Dayanara Torres Mourns the Loss of Fashion Icon Friend, Luba Nieman

Former beauty queen, Dayanara Torres, recently announced the tragic death of her friend, Luba Nieman, through an emotional Instagram post. Nieman, who was considered a fashion icon, passed away at the age of 87 after battling acute myeloid leukemia. Torres shared a heartfelt farewell letter along with photos of herself with the Cuban-born businesswoman. She expressed her gratitude for Nieman’s friendship, support, and fashion advice. Nieman was known for revolutionizing the fashion industry in Puerto Rico and carried exclusive lines in her boutique. Torres described her as a precursor to women’s empowerment in business. The former Miss Universe emphasized how much Nieman meant to her and how she would always cherish their memories together.

