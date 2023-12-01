Dayanara Torres Raises Concerns About Her Health with Cryptic Instagram Post

Former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres has raised alarm bells about her health in a recent Instagram post. The Puerto Rican beauty shared an image with a message that read, “I keep praying, I keep believing, I keep trusting. God is in control.” At the top of the image, she added, “I’m a cancer survivor,” which translates in Spanish to “I am a cancer survivor.”

Torres, who has not given details about her health, has not revealed why she is being channeled. The photo could have even been taken in a hospital, as she is seen wearing a bracelet with her name and other information.

In another post, Torres mentioned that she is undergoing medical check-ups every two months, from her scalp to the soles of her feet. The image shows her covered in a hospital blanket, indicating that she may be going through some health concerns.

Fans and well-wishers are expressing their concern for the former beauty queen’s health and are sending her love and prayers during this difficult time. Torres has not provided any further updates on her health, but her loyal supporters are hoping for her swift recovery.

