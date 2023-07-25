Dazzling Debut: Lina Luace Shines on Stage at the 20th Youth Awards

Title: Lili Estefan’s Daughter Lina Luace Dazzles at the 20th Edition of Youth Awards in Puerto Rico

Subtitle: Shakira Emerges as the Big Winner of the Evening, Receiving 8 Recognitions for Her Professional Work

Last Thursday, July 20, the 20th edition of the highly anticipated “Youth Awards” took place at the Coliseum in Puerto Rico, delivering one of the most spectacular shows in recent years.

The event was graced by some of the most prominent musical artists, including Paulina Rubio, Chiquis Rivera, and the star of the evening, Shakira, who emerged as the great winner with 8 well-deserved recognitions for her exceptional professional work. The ceremony also featured various collaborators who contributed their skills and talents to make the event truly special.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening occurred when Shakira received one of her 8 awards. Amidst the thunderous ovation from the audience, Lina Luaces, the daughter of renowned conductor Lili Estefan, presented the award to the Colombian sensation. Lina, showcasing her undeniable beauty and accomplished work, made her professional debut on the esteemed stage of the “Youth Awards.”

For Lina, this was a dream come true, not only debuting as a professional in such an important event but also having the opportunity to present the award to her favorite artist, whom she greatly admires and has followed throughout her career.

Lili Estefan, proud mother of Lina, shared her favorite moment of the “Youth Awards” on Instagram. She posted a video of Lina presenting the trophy to Shakira, followed by a heartwarming embrace between the two. Lili expressed her congratulations to Shakira on her well-deserved awards and highlighted how joyful Lina was to be by her side.

Undoubtedly, Lina will cherish this endearing moment of sharing the stage with an artist of Shakira’s stature at the “Youth Awards.”

As fans eagerly await the release of the televised event, the 20th edition of the “Youth Awards” promises to be remembered as one of the most spectacular shows in recent years, which not only showcased exceptional talent but also fulfilled the dreams of newcomers like Lina Luace, adding an extra touch of magic to the event.

