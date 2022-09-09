Home Entertainment dBTechnologies Hot Live Panama City Carnival Annual Celebration – midifan: we focus on computer music
Entertainment

by admin
The dBTechnologies VIO L212 served as the main PA system for the annual celebration of the Panama City Carnival.

There’s nothing quite like picking up a glass of wine, cranking up the music, and dressing up for the best party at the sunny Cinta Costera. Carnival celebrations in Panama are renowned worldwide and have successfully transformed some South American traditions. Floats, parades by land and sea, exotic costumes, fireworks, dancing, food. And above all music, Panama City has turned into a destination for party lovers, showcasing evocative performances.

Carnival in Panama is also a time of family celebration: in the aroma of grilled meat, people are used to dancing, smiling and greeting each other under arcades and on the streets.

Presol SA, the rental company responsible for the event, designed, installed and commissioned the sound system for the Panama Carnival, allowing the crowd to fully enjoy the amazing performance by the many artists.

The configuration of the VIO series PA includes:

  • 24pcs VIO L212+16pcs VIO S218
  • 4pcs VIO L210
  • 4 VIO S318
  • 4 DVA T12s as front fills
  • 16 VIO L208s for outfield fills

The following configuration was used as the return system:

  • 4 DVX DM TH 15
  • 4 DVX DM 15
  • 2 IG1T
  • 4 IG3Ts
  • 4 DVA KS10

