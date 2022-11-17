Home Entertainment dBTechnologies Hot Spot 2022 Locus Festival Music Tour
The 2022 Locus Festival welcomes countless domestic and foreign stars, and this musical tour consisting of dozens of venues challenges the usual entertainment standards.

The stages are set in different public and private areas:From large squares to historic sites, from business districts to local iconic nightclubs. The directors of Kermesse’s Sound, Bass Culture and Punto Musica, chose dBTechnologies VIO series loudspeakers, mainly VIO L212 series, and equipped with various other configurations for individual adjustment according to different performance forms

The idea of ​​the Locus Festival was to bring the unique landscapes of the Apulian region under the spotlight, and it was clear that this series of shows achieved its purpose. Many well-known musicians and stars participated, including: Kings of Convenience, Carmen Consoli, Mannarino, Caparezza, Brunori SAS, Paolo Nutini and ALT J, etc.

