This system made the entire setup phase easy and successfully supported the large outdoor event Kadriog 302 – “In Light and Shadow” at Kadriog Castle Grand Park in Tallinn, Estonia. This configuration is designed, set up and managed by Maivel Sound & Light. Maivel Sound & Light is a rental company specializing in high-end audio and an expert in using and managing dBTechnologies VIO series systems.

Maivel’s Lehar Lepler talks about the event and specific technical challenges.“There was a huge storm that day with winds up to 20m/s and we had to cover an audience in a 35x40m area with the highest quality sound. The VIO 212 proved it all. It’s worth mentioning that it has unparalleled pattern control that we managed to cover the entire area and avoid the reflections from the castle opposite the stage. There was very little noise on the stage, and all the musicians were surprised how quiet the stage was when the PA was turned on. From baroque to hard rock, all sent to the PA Content can be played effortlessly at the highest quality. Thanks to the VIO system, even the tiniest details in the music can be heard.”

The musical offering of the event is varied and attractive: the most famous classical and rock compositions find a great combination in classical and modern dance, thanks to Utopia Conceptual, a Visual theatre organization for storytelling. It was a huge party to celebrate the 302nd anniversary of the Kadriorg complex. Today, as a museum of national importance, the Kadriorg Castle and Park Complex was designed in 1718 by Italian architect Nicola Michetti on behalf of Russian Tsar Peter I at his suggestion.

VIO L212 held an outdoor show in Estonia to celebrate the important anniversary of Kadriorg Castle and Park.

The Maivel Sound & Light team deployed the sound system configuration:

  • 16 VIO L212 + 6 VIO S218 subwoofers
  • 12 VIO L208s (6 per side) as side fills
  • 2 Opera 10s for front fill

