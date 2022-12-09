The PA system from dBTechnologies provided clear and loud sound, serving up to 100,000 spectators at El Salvador’s largest pop festival, featuring performances by renowned band Oro Solido and artist Zacarias Ferreira.

The event was a huge success and was organized under the patronage of Alcaldia de San Miguel to celebrate the local festival with traditional music and dance. Working with sound engineer Layo Jacobo, La Joya Producciones’ technical team chose the dBTechnologies VIO Series for their sound setup to provide clear and consistent sound coverage.

The team laid out the overall system, including: