The dBTechnologies VIO L212 line array was selected to power the ski resort Pratonevoso Ski Resort during the 2022 La Rossa Music Festival, a massive event featuring live performances by two internationally acclaimed DJs, Gabri Ponte and Bob Sinclaire.

Considering the nature of the performance, strong output capability and high sound pressure levels are required to cover every area of ​​the venue, which is vast and sensitive to the natural form of the landscape.

With this outdoor space completely immersed in the mountains, the experienced Losito Music Service team took up the challenge and used the dBTechnologies VIO and VIO X series as sound reinforcement and return systems to provide an even sound for the venue and stage.

The Losito Music Servic team deployed the sound system configuration:

  • 12 VIO L212+10 VIO S218 subwoofers are stacked on the front of the stage
  • 2pcs VIO S218+6pcs VIO L208 return as DJ console
  • 2 VIO X15 returns for the front of the stage

