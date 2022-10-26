David M. Zaslav, the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, officially announced the establishment of DC Studios in early September. In recent months, he has been looking for his own Kevin Feige. During the process of twists and turns, it is finally determined that James Gunn and Peter Safran will be co-CEOs and directors. long. James Gunn and Peter Safran, who take over the new titles, will oversee all film, television and animation projects under DC Studios and will report to David M. Zaslav. The two will officially take office on November 1st. The division of labor James should be In charge of film creation, Peter is in business and production; it is worth noting that the two will continue their original work and continue to develop DC’s latest projects in the future. This cooperation agreement is expected to last for four years.

James Gunn has directed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker in the past, and Peter Safran is the executive producer of Aquaman, Shazam! and the above two films through his personal company The Safran Company. It is worth mentioning that the “Joker” series directed by Todd Phillips belongs to the independent universe and will not be managed by DC Studios, but will be overseen by Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy; “The Batman” directed by Matt Reeves The franchise was previously run by Walter Hamada, and it has not yet been determined which unit will take over in the future.