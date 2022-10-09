DC has added a new Ultra membership package to its Universe Infinite comics subscription service — allowing users to read comics digitally one month after they hit shelves. The new package launched on Monday with a discounted price of $99/year — until November 28, DC didn’t say anything after that.

Currently, users have to wait 6 months after a new comic makes it to DC Universe Infinite. While the new package could make the service more appealing to avid comic book fans, it’s significantly more expensive than the $74.99/year or $7.99/month standard subscription option.

In addition to the shorter launch window, DC has added 5,000 exclusive titles from Vertigo, DC Black Label and Collected Editions, bringing the total number of comics available to Super Subscribers to over 32,000. Anyone who upgrades to the new tier will also have access to a free physical comic book, starting with The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which features an exclusive cover designed by Ivan Reis.

Adding the new Ultra package could help DC Universe Infinite compete with Marvel Unlimited, which has cut its digital release window to three months in 2020. Plus, it launched its $99/year Plus plan last year, with exclusives, discounts on Disney’s online store, and other perks in addition to the standard $9.99/month or $69/year plans.