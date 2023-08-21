DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ Takes Box Office by Storm, Dethroning ‘Barbie’ and Breaking Records

DC superhero movie “Blue Beetle” took the box office by storm over the weekend, raking in an impressive $25.4 million, according to studio estimates. This successful debut dethroned “Barbie” from the top spot after the popular film had enjoyed a record-breaking run in theaters across the country. “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, managed to hold strong with a commendable $21.5 million in its fifth weekend, solidifying its position as the highest-grossing Warner Bros. release domestically. The film has already amassed a staggering $567.3 million in North America alone.

Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan, yielded $10.6 million in its fifth week. This takes its domestic earnings to an impressive $285.2 million, making it the highest-grossing box office hit to ever claim the number one spot during a weekend. The previous record holder for this unlikely accomplishment was the 2016 film “Sing,” which grossed $270.3 million amidst tough competition from “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Hidden Figures.”

However, “Oppenheimer” saw even greater success on the international front, with a global gross of approximately $717.8 million as of Sunday.

While “Blue Beetle” did not meet earlier expectations, its opening was still considered one of the lowest for a DC Comics movie. Originally slated for a platform-only release, Warner Bros. took the unique decision to release “Blue Beetle,” the first DC film featuring a Latino superhero, in theaters during the typically slow late-summer period at the box office. The film carried a production price tag of around $105 million, which was lower than the average superhero movie budget.

In terms of ticket sales for the weekend, here is the estimated ranking for theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore:

1. “Blue Beetle” – $25.4 million.

2. “Barbie” – $21.5 million.

3. “Oppenheimer” – $10.6 million.

4. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” – $8.4 million.

5. “Strays” – $8.3 million.

6. “Meg 2: The Trench” – $6.7 million.

7. “Talk to Me” – $3.2 million.

8. “Haunted Mansion” – $3 million.

9. “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” – $2.7 million.

10. “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” – $2.5 million.

Overall, the box office saw an exciting mix of superhero flicks, animated favorites, and highly anticipated sequels, making for a thrilling weekend at theaters.

