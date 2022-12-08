Warner Bros. Discovery recently updated the release date of DC’s future hero masterpiece “The Flash”, and confirmed that it will be released one week earlier to June 16, 2023, most likely to avoid the debut of “Indiana Jones and the Flash” on June 30. Dial of Destiny”, and simultaneously released multiple art concept maps.

In addition to the adjustment of the release date, DC Studios recently released a number of latest art concept images at the 2022 Comic Con Experience Brazil. Among them, you can see that Barry Allen, the Flash played by Ezra Miller, has two versions of the suit, one of which is made of Batman’s battle suit has been repainted and transformed, corresponding to the battle suit Logo picture exposed by the previous director.

We all know that this work will narrate the flashpoint of DC’s major events, bringing out the two actor versions of Batman, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, through the multiverse, and Miller will play the Flash of two universes (one of them may be is reverse flash), and the audience can distinguish through the difference in the battle suits.