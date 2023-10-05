De Giovanni says goodbye to public commitments: “Enough, from now on I’ll just be a writer”

«Starting from today, with the exclusion of commitments already undertaken that I will try to keep and social and charitable opportunities that do not overlap with my work, please do not invite me, summon me, ask me or beg me to do things to support the work of others.” A categorical message. A post written on Facebook that does not foresee second thoughts.

The writer Maurizio De Giovanni thus says goodbye to the stage. But be careful: the Neapolitan novelist, screenwriter and playwright is not thinking of abandoning writing, nor of retiring to a hermitage. De Giovanni, author of the series on Inspector Ricciardi, I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone or Mina Settembre, wants to leave behind that excess that often befalls writers today. He wants to get out of that cone of light that illuminates a famous author and forces him to always stay on track. That is, ready to indulge in all those collateral activities to writing that now appear to be a necessary accompaniment for a narrator: presenting books, making reviews, writing back covers. And that’s not all: while some of these commitments can be carried out at home and at the desk, there are many others that force you to abandon your beloved desk.

For a writer it has become almost necessary to speak at conferences, round tables and television programmes. «This has led me to an enormous increase in fatigue over the years», observes De Giovanni who not long ago had a heart attack and ended up in intensive care at the Cardarelli hospital in Naples. But the reason for this desire to abandon the additional burdens also arises from the criticisms that have fallen on him. De Giovanni, who has never spared himself an intervention on Naples, on the Camorra, on the Neapolitan baby gangs, now denounces that his generosity is interpreted by the haters of the web as a form of arrogance and exhibitionism. He no longer wants to be “defined in many hateful ways: presenteeist, know-it-all, parsley”. A great deal of malice has transformed his generosity into a terrible flaw. The writer will continue to produce works that will enchant us, like his Bastards of Pizzofalcone and that will seduce us like Sara. But his cry of pain certainly will not go unheard. As Virginia Woolf said: writers need “a room of their own” and not to be pressured by useless and excessive requests.