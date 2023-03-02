Rodrigo de Loredo and Luis Juez met this Thursday with the Forum of Radical Mayors. The strongest political definitions left by the opposition leaders were: “Together for Change will not be broken” and “the candidacy for governor will be resolved by a poll.”

In the midst of the uncertainty that exists in the opposition alliance due to the fight between the two leaders, the meeting and the photo tried to bring peace of mind to the radical mayors, who in private consider that the lack of definition of the main candidacy is an advantage for the ruling party .

They say that De Loredo had scheduled the meeting with the Forum of his party, chaired by Oscar Saliba, mayor of Huinca Renancó), but that he invited the national senator, his adversary in the fight for the gubernatorial candidacy.

In this framework, De Loredo told the leaders of his party. “To those who light candles for us to divide, know that there is no possibility of that happening. All of us in the coalition have a clear path and strategy, united is how we are going to govern Córdoba again“.

In turn, Judge referred to the same issue, guaranteeing the unity of the main opposition alliance.

“They want to break our unity and they are not going to succeed. We are before an opportunity with great chances to end these cement campaigns. Córdoba and its people do not admit perpetuity. Our children deserve all our efforts to achieve change,” said the senator.

More than the public definitions, the radical mayors tried to investigate the two pre-candidates for governor, how the rival of the pro-government candidate Martín Llaryora is going to be resolved. The answer was coincidental. “For a survey.”

The versions indicate that Judge and De Loredo have already agreed on the way and who will carry out this survey, which would begin to work in the coming days.

another sign

According to the different sources consulted, given the doubts expressed by some mayors, De Loredo was blunt.

“There is a very great expectation that is perceived everywhere. Get ready for what is coming: the most forceful and disruptive campaign that has ever been seen in Córdoba or in the country; and 2023 will find us governing the province and more municipalities than the 119 that we govern today. Peronism is going to lose many of its local governments, we are noticing its concern based on its infernal campaign that saturates and overwhelms”, concluded the radical deputy and candidate for governor.

As if to give another sign of unity, before saying goodbye, De Loredo and Juez told the radical mayors that they were going to go together to the act in which Mayor Llaryora opened the ordinary sessions of the Deliberative Council of the city of Córdoba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

