Home Entertainment De Loredo and Juez, with radical mayors: Together for Change will not be broken
Entertainment

De Loredo and Juez, with radical mayors: Together for Change will not be broken

by admin
De Loredo and Juez, with radical mayors: Together for Change will not be broken

Rodrigo de Loredo and Luis Juez met this Thursday with the Forum of Radical Mayors. The strongest political definitions left by the opposition leaders were: “Together for Change will not be broken” and “the candidacy for governor will be resolved by a poll.”

In the midst of the uncertainty that exists in the opposition alliance due to the fight between the two leaders, the meeting and the photo tried to bring peace of mind to the radical mayors, who in private consider that the lack of definition of the main candidacy is an advantage for the ruling party .

They say that De Loredo had scheduled the meeting with the Forum of his party, chaired by Oscar Saliba, mayor of Huinca Renancó), but that he invited the national senator, his adversary in the fight for the gubernatorial candidacy.

In this framework, De Loredo told the leaders of his party. “To those who light candles for us to divide, know that there is no possibility of that happening. All of us in the coalition have a clear path and strategy, united is how we are going to govern Córdoba again“.

In turn, Judge referred to the same issue, guaranteeing the unity of the main opposition alliance.

“They want to break our unity and they are not going to succeed. We are before an opportunity with great chances to end these cement campaigns. Córdoba and its people do not admit perpetuity. Our children deserve all our efforts to achieve change,” said the senator.

More than the public definitions, the radical mayors tried to investigate the two pre-candidates for governor, how the rival of the pro-government candidate Martín Llaryora is going to be resolved. The answer was coincidental. “For a survey.”

See also  To make up for the regrets in the acceptance speech, Tang Wei thanked her husband and daughter in the air | Blue Dragon Queen | Kim Tae Yong

The versions indicate that Judge and De Loredo have already agreed on the way and who will carry out this survey, which would begin to work in the coming days.

another sign

According to the different sources consulted, given the doubts expressed by some mayors, De Loredo was blunt.

“There is a very great expectation that is perceived everywhere. Get ready for what is coming: the most forceful and disruptive campaign that has ever been seen in Córdoba or in the country; and 2023 will find us governing the province and more municipalities than the 119 that we govern today. Peronism is going to lose many of its local governments, we are noticing its concern based on its infernal campaign that saturates and overwhelms”, concluded the radical deputy and candidate for governor.

As if to give another sign of unity, before saying goodbye, De Loredo and Juez told the radical mayors that they were going to go together to the act in which Mayor Llaryora opened the ordinary sessions of the Deliberative Council of the city of Córdoba.

You may also like

Artificial Intelligence: GPT is called the new “cuckoo”...

Argentina put an end to the “Foradori-Duncan” pact...

The details of the new piquetero protest in...

Parents denounced that there are bats at School...

Video: this was the debut of Facundo Campazzo...

The United Kingdom regretted the breach of the...

Teachers assure that there were “few students” at...

“JuanMa” Cerúndolo said goodbye and three other Argentines...

The City of Buenos Aires was the warmest...

“Something else will have to be done”, Alberto...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy