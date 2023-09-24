De Marchi denounced “certain tricks” and spoke of his “great dialogue” with Milei

The candidate for governor of Mendoza for La Unión Mendocina, Omar De Marchi, today rejected the complaints that political opponents maintain against him by accusing him of trying to buy votes in exchange for bags of food and spoke about his relationship with the presidential candidate for Freedom Advances (LLA), Javier Milei.

After voting, De Marchi pointed out his main competitor, the radical Alfredo Cornejo (Cambia Mendoza) by stating that “There have been certain traps” and? “They have tried to articulate things in these hours as a result of desperation at losing.”

In statements with the local media, the leader of La Unión Mendocina spoke of the polarization that he is leading against Cornejo and stressed that his political space, which he defined as a provincial force, has maintained the two founding pillars: concern for the province and the future of it.

“The Mendoza Union is not a political space, it is a cry of rebellion against the stillness of today’s Mendoza, against the lack of answers and solutions, against things not working,” he argued, and completed: “If we win, it would be a a hit for those who don’t know Mendoza, but for those who do know, no.”

Likewise, he denounced having been the victim of a dirty campaign promoted by opponents via social networks, where photos of him with representatives of Unión por la Patria were disseminated, and he remarked: “The result of the PASO has disoriented many who believed they had the cow tied.”

Asked about his relationship with the presidential candidate of La Libertad Avanza, he responded: “We have a very good personal relationship with Milei. I really appreciate that he has put interesting ideas on the table. But for me, there is nothing more important than the province of Mendoza.”

“We have a great dialogue and a deep relationship. We talk about the country, institutional advances in the province, and important issues,” De Marchi revealed.

ds

