De Paul’s reunion with Mateu Lahoz and the referee’s sentence: I’m screwed

Last April the news broke that Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz and Carlos Del Cerro Grande will stop refereeing in the Spanish League. The most surprising dismissal was undoubtedly that of Mateu Lahoz, who spent more than 280 games in the First Division, in addition to the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, Euro 2020 and the 2018 World Cups in Russia and Qatar 2022.

A discomfort that was evident during the match between Atlético and Valladolid and that was captured by the cameras of the Movistar + program. In the video you can see Mateu Lahoz making a harsh and sad confession to Rodrigo dePaul, Atlético de Madrid footballer, in the minutes before the clash.

The images show how Rodrigo de Paul asks Mateu Lahoz how he is and the referee replied: “Fucked, but hey… I’m leaving now, they kick me out, they kick me out in June” and then they say goodbye with an affectionate hug with Rodrigo De Paul, who apparently maintains a very good relationship with Mateu Lahoz.

Despite having been the judge of the spicy duel between Argentina and the Netherlands in Qatar, the Argentine midfielder was close to the referee at this bad moment.

