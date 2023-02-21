I have often heard it said that in addition to the French soul, Lvmh has an Italian one: this is exactly the case, both for the numerous maisons of the group born in our country, and for the production realities. The companies in the division I lead are characterized by being at the service of the entire group, then there are some that have relationships with individual maisons or divisions. In Italy Metiérs d’Art includes the Tuscan tannery Masoni and a Venetian company, Menegatti, specialized in metalwork. We are in negotiations for other companies, particularly in the leather supply chain.

What guides you in choosing which companies to join?

We have a real creed and words are important: Metiérs d’Art was created to give a sustainable future, in every sense, to the group. We want to protect and develop the access of all maisons to excellent raw materials and savoir faire, but at the same time, given our size and strength, we want to support our best suppliers over the long term, producing value and innovation and at the same time reducing the carbon footprint of the different supply chains. The three types of sustainability, economic, social and environmental, are an ecosystem that we are building and that requires the effort of all the people who, for various reasons, live in the Lvmh universe, including consumers, who are increasingly demanding transparency on every I wait.

It is said that craftsmanship is being lost. Agree?

No, as long as you understand that the new generations of craftsmen are different from the previous ones, except in terms of creativity, a light that shone yesterday as it does today. First of all, however, it is necessary to secure the smallest businesses from an economic point of view and then to give those who work there, perhaps the second or third generation of the founding family, digital tools and analysis, to accompany them, or be accompanied, in a path of beautiful and well done increasingly sustainable.