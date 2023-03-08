The former Minister of Planning of Kirchnerism Julio De Vido He is facing a new oral trial in a case related to corruption when he was an official. On the first day of the trial for Antonini Wilson’s suitcasesthe former official’s lawyers requested the prescription of the accusation against him and that the “manifest absence of crime” be declared.

In this trial, the former head of the AFIP Ricardo Echegaray and the former owner of Road Concessions Control Body (OCCOVI) Claudio Uberti, among others. The first hearing, where Rusconi and Palmeiro They made this order, it was this Wednesday, March 8.

Also, their lawyers Maximiliano Rusconi and Gabriel Palmeiro presented to the Oral Court in Economic Criminal Matters 1 the annulment of the requirement for trial and, eventually, the incompetence of the criminal jurisdiction to judge the facts.

The defense strategy

For the ex-minister’s defense this is a new lawfare case. “For political reasons, they made him come to trial no matter what, no matter what”, said Rusconi, in dialogue with PROFILE. “There is no evidence to show what they attribute to him in the trialor, the action that is being judged is not clear“, he reinforced.

During the first day of the trial, Palmeiro stated: “There is a lack of definition of the fact, there is a normative disaster, a trip to the normative volleyball” in an investigation “failed, either because there was no criminal act or because it was poorly investigated, but the costs cannot be paid by the defendant.”

In this sense, both lawyers emphasize what they consider a bad instruction from the judge Pablo Yadarola, one of the judicial officials who traveled to hidden lake in the case of leaked chats.

“The investigation was 11 years after the fact, I don’t know he did anything in all that time,” he claimed. Besidesstressed that “the prosecutor says that it has not been proven that the money was destined for public officials, but his hypothesis is that the money was for political campaigns.”

This point leads to another of the arguments with which the defense is going to try to boycott the trial.or: “The Oral Court in Economic Criminal Matters 1 is incompetent.” “If the money was for political campaigns, it is a crime of the Criminal Electoral Justice, of Servini de Cubría,” he said.

The facts

On August 4, 2007, Antonini Wilson tried to pass through customs control at the Jorge Newbery metropolitan airport in the City of Buenos Aires a suitcase with 790,550 dollars, on a flight from his country of origin, Venezuela. He was on a private flight hired at that time by the state company Enarsa.

Antonini Wilson, considered a “rebel” by the Argentine Justice because he left the country as soon as what happened was made public, settled in the United States and his extradition was not achieved. On that flight he was traveling with officials from that agency, Uberti and other compatriots on the plane that left Venezuela.

Four other defendants are who at that time were customs officials, Rosa Garcia, Maria Gallini, Jorge Lamastra and Guillermo Lucangeli. The suitcase scandal became known after a few days. Wilson escaped to Uruguay and later to the United States, where he collaborated with the FBI.

