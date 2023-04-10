Dead Soul Revival – Ignite

Origin: Los Angeles / USA

Release: 28.03.2023

Label: Sliptrick Records

Duration: 46:17

Genre: Alternative Rock / Hard Rock

The American trio of Dead Soul Revival released their debut a few days ago. singer and guitarist Matt Clark as well as drummers Scott Freak played in the past Freakhouse together.

This more gothic rock band came to some notoriety after their song Into A Hole in the well-known US series The Big Bang Theory was heard.

Potential striving in all directions

But the musical concept has changed a bit compared to the previous band. The album Ignite offers alternative rock, the majority of which are easily digestible and suitable for the radio. What is amazing is that the start with The Hand That Feeds is not a homegrown product, but a cover version of Nine Inch Nails. The original is already from 2005 and Dead Soul Revival spiced it up with more guitar and dialed down the keyboard part of the original.

The first own product then comes in the form of Black Roses. A successful radio single is presented to us much more catchy and almost poppy. In favor of mass compatibility, the guitars fit into the overall picture and piano and keyboard passages were increasingly built in. You can tell that suitable for radio doesn’t mean bad, but simply good for a broad audience HERE hear.

But Dead Soul Revival find their way back to the rocking path. The following numbers Let It Ride and Nothing Left rock and groove a lot more. Especially the one dominated by guitars and featuring a classic guitar solo Nothing Left convinces in its composition of hardness and melody.

Ignite is fun, contains many very different ideas and never gets boring.

Nevertheless, due to the very different orientations of the individual songs, you have the feeling that the band is still looking for the final orientation despite all the potential.

This is particularly evident in the span between the hit single mentioned above Black Roses and Monsters In My Head lies. With the latter song comes a bit of the past as a band Freakhouse through. In this number gothic rock with one gulp Marilyn Manson shifted and mixed to a grooving, rousing song.

Rocking grooving flair

Dead Soul Revival continue to offer us a broad mix of styles. Mixing some rap into the vocal lines In This Momentwhile Still Frames easy-to-hear keyboard melodies to the fore and aims for another hit single. This doesn’t work perfectly, because the recipe lacks some spice because the ingredients have been heard many times.

It’s entertaining for the rock faction Breathe and also at In the Meantime further. The latter number is the second cover version on Ignite and in the original by Spacehog. The trio takes the original’s digestibility and adds a few edges with the help of guitar and bass, which does the original’s shallow college radio sound well. Finally there is Down For The Last Time again a bit more guitar sound paired with big melodies in the chorus, like you HERE can hear.

You can feel the potential in the band and the songs in the two final acoustic versions of Black Roses and Breathe. Back in the day, those would have been perfect single B-sides. In the digital age, they serve to demonstrate the wide range of possibilities through which Dead Soul Revival in terms of craftsmanship and composition.

Conclusion

Dead Soul Revival present us with a wide-ranging album. Ignite is full of potential and wants to cover a lot in his creativity from radio hits to musical childhood sweethearts. This leaves the impression that the final focus has not yet been set. But the band will strive and in the end everyone will say that you could already see that on the debut. 8 / 10





Line Up

Matt Clark – vocals, guitar

Kendall Clark – Bass

Scott Freak – drums

Tracklist

01. The Hand That Feeds

02. Black Roses

03. Let It Ride

04. Nothing Left

05. Monsters In My Head

06. In This Moment

07. Still Frames

08. Breathe

09. In the Meantime

10. Down For The Last Time

11. Black Roses (Akustikversion)

12. Breathe (Akustikversion)

