ROME – From the creativity of an aeronautical engineer and the inspiration of a famous car designer was born Babyark, the safest car seat for children in the world. The innovative technological solution that aims to reimagine the safety of children in vehicles has just been presented at the CES in Las Vegas, the great electronics fair where it received the prestigious “Ces Innovation Award” in the automotive safety category. The seat introduces a holistic approach to safety, focusing both on the materials with which it is made and on the technology that composes it. The particular “egg”-shaped design combines the stylistic vision of Frank Stephenson (who has collaborated, among others, with BMW, Mini, Ferrari, Maserati and McLaren) and the development of the engineer Shy Mindel, who recently became a parent.





“I was surprised to find that the dearest people in our lives, our children, sit in safety seats made mainly of plastic and Styrofoam – explained Mindel, CEO of Babyark – While the safety features for adults in vehicles are have evolved significantly over the past 10 years, child safety technology has remained virtually unchanged. Babyark approaches safety through hardware, the car seat itself, and software, including the safety sensors that communicate with the app. The result is a seat that takes a holistic approach to safety.” Made from impact-absorbing materials, Babyark’s energy-absorbing technology is based on a high-strength steel “SafeCoil” shock absorption system that gently slows the forward momentum of the seat during a crash.

Carbon fiber and “D3O”, the most technologically advanced impact-absorbing polymer in the world, tested in extreme military applications, complete the suite of safety solutions that make up the device. In addition to the best materials, the smart car seat uses IoT technology to provide parents with real-time information on their child’s safety at all times. With 14 sensors incorporated in the base of the car seat, it warns the driver via the personal Babyark app (for iOS and Android) if the device is installed correctly, if the child is properly buckled up or if it has been left in the vehicle. Plus, the app provides step-by-step instructions to make sure the fit is correct, giving you peace of mind knowing your child is safe in their seat on every journey.

“Car seats are a major source of anxiety for parents,” said Yifat Ryce, chief marketing officer at Babyark. “According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 59 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly. Safety starts with installation, and the Babyark app uses technology to simplify everything possible for caregivers, enabling them to do it right the first time and every time after.” Babyark can be used for infants and children weighing between 1.8 and 29.5 kg and allows positioning, based on the weight and age of the child, both forward-facing and backwards. The seat is already available for pre-order (with an advance of 50 dollars) on the Israeli startup’s website at the introductory price of 990 dollars and will be officially marketed from next summer at a price of 1,190 dollars. (by Maurilio Rigo)