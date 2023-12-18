Death of 5-year-old boy sparks criticism of migrant centers in Chicago

A 5-year-old boy who was in a temporary migrant shelter in Chicago died over the weekend after being taken to a hospital for a medical emergency, the city’s mayor said Monday.

The death of the little boy on Sunday led to a resurgence of criticism from community organizers about the conditions in the shelters and questions about how Chicago is responding to the arrival of migrants unaccustomed to winter and without contacts in the city.

Chicago and other cities in the northern United States have struggled to find housing for tens of thousands of asylum seekers transferred from Texas as winter approaches. A few days ago, hundreds of asylum seekers were still waiting for placement at Chicago airports and police stations, some of them still camped on the sidewalk outside police headquarters.

While the city says police stations have largely been emptied, mass shelters are not necessarily the right response, said Annie Gomberg, a volunteer who coordinates with police and has been working with migrants since April. She added that about 2,300 people were staying at the shelter where the boy died.

“The shelters are completely closed to access from outside. They are supposedly doing that to protect the residents inside,” Gomberg said. But he added that he suspects part of the reason is also to prevent the public from seeing how the shelters are run.

“Those inside come and tell us, ‘please give us blankets, give us clothes for our children, we need milk, we need diapers,’” Gomberg said.

Jean Carlos Martinez, 5, was at the shelter in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood when he suffered a medical emergency, and died shortly after arriving at Comer Children’s Hospital on Sunday afternoon, Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement sent by e-mail.

“City officials are providing support to the family and are still gathering information about this tragedy,” Johnson said. “My heart and prayers go out to the Martínez family.”

City officials did not respond to requests for comment on whether shelter conditions contributed to the child’s death.

“We will overcome this humanitarian crisis. We will do it together and eventually we will arrive at a stronger and safer city,” Johnson declared last month at an event to announce that the municipality will partner with churches to provide temporary housing to hundreds of people waiting to be placed.

