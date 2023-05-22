Death of a girl detained by Border Patrol shows the challenges of providing medical care

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The recent deaths of an 8-year-old Panamanian girl and a 17-year-old Honduran boy who were under U.S. government supervision have reignited questions about the readiness of U.S. authorities to handle medical emergencies faced by arriving migrants. to the United States, especially at a time when agencies are dealing with enormous overload at southern border hubs.

Anadith Tanay Reyes Álvarez was knocked unconscious in what was at least her third visit to medical personnel Wednesday at the Border Patrol center in Harlingen, Texas, and later died at a hospital, according to US Customs and Border Protection. United States (CBP, for its initials in English). The girl had suffered from vomiting and stomach pain that day.

He died on the ninth day that his family was being held. Agency rules allow a maximum of 72 hours.

The family told agents that the girl had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia, CBP acknowledged in its second statement on the death. She had been diagnosed with the flu on the family’s sixth day in custody, causing them to be moved to another compound.

CBP filed a detailed report Sunday confirming key elements mentioned by the girl’s mother in an interview with The Associated Press two days earlier. Initially, the agency had only issued a brief statement.

Mabel Álvarez Benedicks told the AP that the agents ignored several requests to hospitalize her daughter, who was in delicate health, because she felt pain in her bones, had difficulty breathing and could not walk. By the time her daughter was taken away by ambulance, she was unconscious and bleeding from her mouth.

Agents said her daughter’s flu diagnosis did not require hospital care, the mother said.

The girl died a week after Ángel Eduardo Madariaga Espinoza, a 17-year-old Honduran youth, died in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services. He was traveling alone.

WHY ARE SO MANY PEOPLE HELD BY THE BORDER PATROL?

A flurry of arrivals at the border before the pandemic-related asylum restrictions expired, measures known as Title 42, put extraordinary strain on the system. Border Patrol apprehended an average of 10,100 people a day the second week of May, compared to a daily average of 5,200 people in March.

Border Patrol had 28,717 people in custody on May 10, a day before pandemic restrictions on asylum were to expire. It was twice as much as two weeks earlier, according to a court document. By Sunday, the number had fallen 23%, to 22,259, still above normal.

The capacity of the venues is about 17,000 people, according to a government document from last year, and authorities have been adding large temporary tents like one in San Diego that opened in January with space for about 500 people.

Those who meet the requirements to be released and apply for asylum are processed to take their case to immigration courts, which takes between 90 minutes and two hours for an adult and more time for families. This procedure creates important bottlenecks in the process.

By contrast, releasing someone with instructions to report to an immigration office within 60 days, standard practice in 2021 and 2022, takes just 20 minutes. A federal judge in Florida who ordered an end to those quick releases in March also blocked an attempt by the government to resume them last week, in what authorities described as a necessary emergency measure given the overcrowding at their precincts.

Amid this month’s rush of people, hundreds of migrants slept on the ground, many for days, on US soil between two border walls in San Diego, while hundreds more camped in a remote mountain area east of the city in huts made with branches. The agency provided a meager diet of water and chips or oatmeal bars. Pedro Rios, director of the US-Mexico border program at the American Friends Service Committee, said Border Patrol told him to call 911 when volunteers found an eight-month-old baby “listless and with vomiting.”

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN SOMEONE IS DETAINED?

Border Patrol detention centers are short-stay facilities, where people sleep on mats on the floor with thermal blankets. Thick plastic curtains have replaced the wire fences to prevent the free movement of people.

Adults traveling alone are transferred to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be deported, released into the United States with notices to appear in immigration court, or detained longer.

ICE had nearly 26,000 people in extended detention in April. Its facilities look like prisons and often are prisons, run by local law enforcement agencies or prison companies like CoreCivic and The Geo Group Inc.

In general, a 2015 court order indicates that the government cannot hold families for more than 20 days. President Joe Biden broke the custom of his predecessors Donald Trump and Barack Obama by refusing to detain families beyond the initial 72 hours with Border Patrol. His government recently accepted curfew measures and electronic surveillance for families released in four cities until they pass initial checks to request asylum.

Children traveling alone are referred to the Department of Health and Human Services, which typically sends them to parents or relatives after a few days in subcontracted detention centers. In 2021, the department was not prepared to receive children within 72 hours, which caused them to spend longer in Border Patrol custody. He eventually leased convention centers in California, military bases in Texas, and other temporary accommodations.

The Border Patrol returns to Mexico some migrants who do not meet the requirements to be released in the United States, such as Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, as well as Mexicans.

To deport non-Mexican citizens, ICE charters flights and sometimes uses commercial flights. The agency chartered 117 flights in April: 33 to Guatemala, 21 to Colombia, 20 to Ecuador and 17 to Honduras, according to Witness at the Border, an advocacy group that uses flight data.

WHAT MEDICAL CARE IS AVAILABLE AT BORDER PATROL DETENTION CENTERS?

Border Patrol’s parent agency, CBP, created a medical director position in 2020, but services are limited. During a visit to a major detention center in McAllen this month, authorities said they had about 100 drugs on hand and that 23% of detainees had medical needs. The center has a service window and a more private consultation room with two stethoscopes hanging on the wall.

Medical staff look for symptoms of infectious diseases, crucial during COVID-19. They also ensure that detainees have the medication they need, attend deliveries and answer any questions that might avoid a trip to the hospital.

Its facilities added more than 1,000 “medical contractors” in the last two years, said Troy Miller, acting CBP commissioner. He promised “immediate action to review and, where necessary, strengthen practices to ensure prompt and appropriate medical care is provided to all individuals, especially those at medical risk.”

ARE THESE CHALLENGES NEW?

No, and the growing presence of families and unaccompanied children at the border over the past decade has placed enormous health care responsibilities on US authorities.

At least six children died during a harsh period of 2018-2019 during the Trump administration, while they were being held by Border Patrol or the Department of Health and Human Services. In March, a 4-year-old Honduran girl with health problems in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services died at a Michigan hospital three days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In 2019, during a previous spike in border crossings, the Department of Homeland Security documented 750 adults crammed into a 125-person space in El Paso, Texas. People stood on the toilets to breathe. Another 2019 monitoring report from the Rio Grande Valley noted that men were held for a week in standing room only and children under the age of 7 spent more than two weeks in overcrowded conditions.

___

Associated Press writer Rebecca Santana in Washington contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

