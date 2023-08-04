Death of Musical Arkangel of Tierra Caliente Founder Mourned by Fans and Colleagues

Title: Musical Arkangel of Tierra Caliente Mourns the Death of Founder Miguel Santamaria

Subtitle: The music community left heartbroken as the group announces the loss of a beloved musician and leader

August 2 marked a tragic day for the fans of Musical Arkangel of Tierra Caliente, as the official website of the group announced the unfortunate passing of Miguel Santamaria Salgado, the director, and founder of the renowned musical ensemble. This devastating news has left countless hearts inconsolable.

Accompanied by a profound sense of sorrow, the official statement released by the Santamaría Salgado family and Arkangel Musical conveyed their deep grief over the loss of their beloved Miguel Santamaria Salgado. Miguel, being an exceptional musician and an extraordinary leader, had played a pivotal role in shaping the group’s success alongside his late father, Miguel Santamaria Vazquez.

To honor the memory of Miguel Santamaria Salgado, a video containing an audio recording of the deceased was shared with their dedicated supporters. This heartfelt gesture aimed to provide solace and to celebrate the courage, joy, and unique spirit that Mike Santamaria demonstrated throughout his musical career.

Naye Santamaría Salgado, sister of Mike Santamaria, expressed her overwhelming sorrow and bid farewell to her lifelong companion with a heavy heart. In her poignant message, she remarked upon the indescribable pain of losing her dear brother, stating that she does not know how she will continue without him. The loss has left her soul shattered, and she pledged to fulfill the love they shared by carrying on his legacy in the group, remarking that their mother and sisters were also inconsolable.

In the face of this tragedy, colleagues and industry peers have extended their condolences to the Santamaria Salgado family. Prominent figures like oscar Ponce, The Huaches of Tierra Caliente, The Rodeo Cousins, and The Authentic People of the Town, along with countless fans, have showered the family with supportive messages, offering their unwavering support during this painful time. Fans have even created heartfelt videos to commemorate the musician and recall some of his unpublished songs.

Although the cause of Miguel Santamaria Salgado’s untimely death has not been officially disclosed by the family or the group, rumors circulating within unofficial media suggest that he may have drowned in a pool in Dallas, Texas while on tour. However, the veracity of these claims remains unconfirmed.

SAPS Grupero deeply mourns the irreplaceable loss of Mike Santamaria, the leader of Musical Arkangel of Tierra Caliente, and extends their sincerest condolences to the Santamaria Salgado family and all members of the group. The entire music community expresses hope for strength and resilience during this challenging period.

Alicia Velasco / SAPS Group

