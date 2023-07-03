Death Ray Vision – No Mercy From Electric Eyes

Take with their already third front man Death Ray Vision their third album in the works. Since last year, Keith Bennett (including Wrecking Crew, Panzerbastard, Ramallah) has been at the forefront and gives the metallic hardcore punk of the prominent quintet around members of Killswitch Engage, Soul Remnants and Overcast a powerful kick in the ass. Due to various other locations, the works attracted „No Mercy From Electric Eyes“ powerful, but the result knows how to please.

The album title comes from “Crawl Forth The Cowards”, placed rather inconspicuously on the penultimate spot and yet one of the most interesting tracks on this record. Here Death Ray Vision play with Stoner-Sludge-approaches, which are reminiscent of Crowbar, without forgetting their own sound. This mid-tempo heavyness with a palatable chorus and unbridled intensity all around puts you in a good mood. Much more typical however is the opener “Behead The King”, whose frontal energy entertains, plays with Groove Metal and yet thrives on core muscles. Bennett brings significantly more hardcore energy to the evolving sound, which works well.

Instead of standstill, it sets a highly varied record with several small highlights. One of them is “Broken Hands Of God”, which quickly picks up steam, raises the middle finger and then sweeps away with growing enthusiasm. The oppressive metallic energy, the full-bodied vocals, the sudden sprints in between – sometimes it can be so simple. The furiously fast “From The Rafters” plays hardcore on the transition to Metalcore, as bold and hectic as possible, which works at least as well as the rocking “Armageddon Is The Answer”. Dense Mustasch harmonies meet metallic Southern vigor – this idea also works.

Musically worlds broader, plus a strong new voice at the forefront, which responds more to the traditional hardcore sounds: Death Ray Vision perform a highly entertaining balancing act on their third album, which at the same time ensures their strongest release to date. “No Mercy From Electric Eyes” really puts you in a good mood from the first to the last minute, dares to go a bit further, is more rugged and catchy at the same time. Keith Bennett also proves to be an absolute stroke of luck and gives the US quintet’s third album that certain spice. See you in the pit.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 06/30/2023

Available through: Metal Blade (Sony Music)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DeathRayVision

Slider-Pic (c) Jason Zucco

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

