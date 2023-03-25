Less lives up to its name in several respects: Deathcrash have a serious weakness of Return worked, but at the same time lost sight of the ability to fully develop its strengths.

With 38 minutes playing time lasts Less actually almost exactly half an hour shorter than the debut album, which turned out to be much too detailed.

A shape-conscious circumstance that one can fundamentally welcome. Especially since: how well the re-tightening of these screws can really work can be seen in the first calm, but then more sharp-edged post hardcore bursting Empty Heavy listen to where the band’s emo leanings are distilling like never before, just as the aggressive tensions descend into an intense, even Brand New‘esque climax, and the ending found without detours then also shows that the overriding structure carries on the drama and dynamics of the individual songs (even if this does not rule out that its calm and harmonious gait is laid rougher again in the curves Duffy’s with its seductive lyre directly on it unfortunately chooses the completely identically pointed structure). A Distance Song sounds in a similar vein, just a little less consistent than would have Chastity just not taken the branch to pop, but Deathcrash-typically too Slant, Codeine, Mogwai and Carolinealways transporting something deliberately (balanced) in the compactness.

But sometimes it seems Less to have found this balance too much in a way.

had himself Return has blossomed over the year into one of the best albums of 2022 and is always kept on the ball along its highlight numbers and always brought back under the spell of the record Less now more consistent and does not let his course be overshadowed by any outstanding feats. What means less the basic level than the error of amplitudes (upwards), as well as a general inconspicuousness, the lack of completely euphoric moments. The yearning melodies grip more confidently and directly, but also a little more banally. their amalgam of Slowcore and Postrock Deathcrash this time no such great moments a la Unwind wrestle. (Even though the opener Pirouettewhich gathers itself wonderfully nostalgically and melancholically, rumbling and pinging like a found piece of the 90s that has fallen out of time in memory of the unraveling Ought, celebrating the trusted thriftiness with a grandiose, full sound, damn close to these high phases by capturing the atmospheric depth effect of the band on a massive, vulnerable sparkling pedestal).

In this respect it fails Less already on its predecessor – paradoxically, perhaps because the songwriting doesn’t have the space or volume this time to make the run over the hurdles to really exceptional quality.

Although the narrower focus allows for some newly weighted nuances, it does not provoke them to develop fully, this time preferring to take a step too little than to go too far again – and remains in the strangely unsatisfactory middle for long stretches without overwhelming flashes of genius , in which so much potential is only hinted at, where up to now there has been too much lurking about tackling the possibilities. A circle of witches, which, despite all the ambivalence, primarily underlines the class of the band.

The wonderfully contemplative instrumental resting in itself And Now I Am Lit maintains a beguilingly intertwined guitar pearls over the suggested scraping bass underneath, but remains, well – really!, far too short to exhaustively explore its mood, which is why the number “only” seems a little undeservedly like an interlude. Turn meanders calmly, threatens once more with the rough catharsis, but controls itself and sounds a bit like a foam-braked one Cloud Nothings-Number. But the most serious thing for a sobering receptionist is that the almost eight-minute long Dead, Crashed as the final point on the edge to an angular trance, rippling too noncommittal and pleasingly underwhelming, and Less after an already less strong second half, it doesn’t bring a fulfilling finale, but lets the grower, who was disappointing at first contact, fizzle out as a thoroughly (above average!) solid record, who prefers to explore his ambitions only rudimentarily than to run the risk of taking the horses with him to let go.

It’s a bit like the previous work process from Deathcrash looked like they were exploring ideas and motives, but only insufficiently shaping the resulting results for the overall album perspective – while this time the targeted end result with a more concise arc of suspense was predetermined and the content began to be thought up accordingly. With all the pros and cons.

All of this may sound a lot more negative than it actually is – but it does Return has on the one hand raised the demands on the British, and on the other hand sometimes less is just not more.

