debt that makes awareness difficult

Argentine Association of Stuttering (AAT)

The regulations aim to adequately inform, update and train professionals on this subject, and include tools in teacher training to avoid prejudices due to misinformation or ignorance.

The statements of the communicator Gabriel Levinas have revealed something that is evident, but at the same time, invisible to the eyes of society: the need for a National Law on Stuttering.

And, like any law, the objective is to respond to the demand of a sector that the Argentine Association of Stuttering (AAT) has accompanied since its origins to avoid prejudice and raise awareness among the population on the subject.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

It is not the first time that these kinds of statements have been made publicly and, far from being the vision of a journalist, they are a reflection of the ignorance, misinformation and lack of training that has prevailed in society for years. AND, It is not that the country is not prepared for a candidate for president who has a stutter, but that the legislative tools do not exist to give knowledge to this issue and guarantee comprehensive treatment.

One year after its presentation in the National Congress, it is of the utmost importance and priority that the bill that establishes the creation of the Program for the Early Detection and Treatment of Stuttering be debated. This regulation aims to adequately inform, update and train professionals from various areas of our country on this subject, as well as including in teacher training the necessary tools to avoid the repetition of certain unfortunate events due to misinformation or ignorance.

In addition, it is important to note that the bill It is the product of the meticulous and detailed work of the AAT, together with that of all those social actors who have been interested in our work. for many years, and it goes hand in hand with the needs that people who stutter and families with children who have this difficulty have shown us in a very concrete way during this long journey. Well, for more than 25 years the AAT has been working hard throughout our country, raising awareness about this problem.

The Association has received many inquiries in these last days of fathers, mothers and people with stuttering who need to have adequate treatments. In many cases, there is a lack of economic resources to access them, so progress in the enactment of this law is also essential to promote the installation of multiple places of public access and mandatory medical provision, which will facilitate adequate and up-to-date care for stuttering.

On the other hand, the text of the Law also proclaims that October 22 be recognized nationwide as National Stuttering Awareness Day, with the purpose that on that day positive actions are taken in order to eliminate stereotypes and discrimination, to promote social inclusion and diversity in addressing disorders of speech fluency.

This day will be used so that in all educational and health institutions the subject is discussed with knowledge and the responsibility that it deserves, myths that still persist in our society are demolished and, with this, an assertive and effective awareness on the subject in our country is collectively achieved.

Events such as those that have occurred in recent days should serve us to undertake a social change. Despite the fact that it happened in a way that we had not imagined, an unfortunate comment sparked a discussion at a national and international level on this subject. Although some norms are sanctioned to crystallize a social custom, many others, on the contrary, arise from the existing social tensions at various historical moments and imply the immense work of a small group.

The sanction of the Law is nothing more than the appropriate tool to push and motorize that change. For this reason, we believe it is imperative to have this tool, although we know that it will only be the first step in our fight.



