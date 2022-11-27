Constellation diagram (Image source: Adobe Stock)

The time is coming to the last month of 2022, and horoscope experts and numerologists have put forward suggestions to the public one after another. Let us learn together today, in December, the three constellations with the best fortune: Pisces, Gemini, and Cancer.

december horoscope analysis

From December 1st, Neptune will be in conjunction with the moon.

On December 2, Jupiter conjoins the moon. At that time, everyone should pay more attention and restrain their vanity. At the same time, do not be overly active during interpersonal communication. If you have a goal to be completed in your heart, I suggest you complete it silently instead of exposing it too much. , with a greater chance of success.

On December 8, Mars will join the moon. This kind of astrology will bring you courage and energy, and it will also make people have a more sense of purpose, and they will be full of motivation to do things. If you have a long-awaited wish, you can choose to fulfill it within the time before and after this astrology appears.

On December 24, Venus conjoins the moon.

On December 25, Mercury conjoins the moon.

On December 27, Saturn conjoins the moon. Earth signs and water signs need to pay attention to emotional and financial issues during this period. As for fire signs, there is a chance to meet a rare fate during this period, so you should seize the opportunity at that time.

Next, let’s take a look at the details of the three zodiac signs (Pisces, Gemini, Cancer) with the best fortune.

Good luck third place, Pisces

If Pisces can maintain an optimistic and kind heart in the second half of the year, it will be easier to get good returns. Pisces can add a lot of charm during the second half of the year, and is likely to be more popular with group friends. In terms of love, you may meet your future marriage partner because of group activities.

During December, Pisces will have good fortune in wealth, you don’t need to worry about livelihood, you can get many opportunities to make money, and your positive wealth is also stable. Although wealth luck in December is good, not all kinds of money are suitable. For example, you must be cautious about partial wealth. After all, the risk of partial wealth is not small, and you must avoid losing miserably if you are not careful. If you want to try, besides being very cautious, Pisces don’t need to invest too much, just some small gains. As long as you stabilize the situation and don’t panic when things happen, the final result can be good.

In addition to the substantial increase in wealth luck, the same is true in terms of career. However, this does not mean that you will have outstanding performance at work, but that you have the opportunity to improve your leadership skills and further make your career more successful.

The second place of good luck, Gemini

A horoscope fortuneteller said that during the last 45 days before the end of the year, Jupiter entered the career sector, allowing Gemini to show its sharpness and full momentum. Therefore, if you have plans for your future life and career, or if you are a Gemini who wants to change the track, you can take advantage of this best moment to make your wishes come true.

In terms of wealth fortune in December, Gemini will encounter some twists and turns, but in the end they will still usher in surprising results. Under the influence of the villain, the Geminis encountered a situation where their positive fortune was blocked, and they might encounter a long period of unsatisfactory time, but these situations will gradually improve. Work will also improve, and positive wealth will drive the development of partial wealth.

Geminis will be happy to invest in themselves and work hard to improve their strength, and their accurate acumen will also have outstanding financial performance, and they have great opportunities, especially to get huge sums of money from relatives. If you make good use of this wealth, you can start a new lifelong career for yourself. At the same time, there is also fame. Therefore, try to seize the opportunity to obtain a better image and social status, so that your influence will increase day by day.

During this period, the Geminis will have good luck, meet their loved ones, and enjoy a happy love and life.

As for those who are in love, there may be emotional frustration. There may be other admirers around the other party. The obvious provocations of competitors will make you unable to calm down, and your emotional conflicts may escalate due to your tough attitude. It is suggested that you deal with the matter with a rational attitude and give your lover a chance to explain. If you treat it in a tolerant manner, things will go on smoothly instead, so don’t mess yourself up first.

In terms of making friends, Geminis need to pay more attention. In addition to caring about new friends, they should also pay more attention to old friends, especially friends who like to complain and complain in front of Geminis. If you occasionally hear such complaints from friends, it will not have much impact, but if you often receive such remarks from friends, it will bring negative energy to yourself. Geminis still need to maintain positive thoughts and attitudes, so that they can get twice the result with half the effort.

Lucky number one, Cancer

The advantages of Cancers include being able to maintain a positive attitude at all times. This feature is also the key to Cancers’ luck. Therefore, when Cancers think things are impossible, they still try, and often get unexpected results.

After the arrival of December, the luck of Cancers will be better day by day. It can be said that with the approach of the new year, life will start to improve step by step. In addition, Cancers who continue to feel mental pressure finally get a chance to release the pressure. Cancers can transform past unhappiness into a kind of energy through their unique insights, thereby relieving stress and becoming spiritual guides for others.

For Cancers, there is nothing to be taboo in December. As long as you can do your own thing well and be enthusiastic about life, everything can develop in a good direction. So, what do Cancers need most? The answer is to work hard.

In addition, Cancers have to think a lot about the future. In other words, you need to exercise, a lot of exercise, such as running. Even a regular walk is better than no dynamic exercise at all.

In terms of love, single Cancers are prone to frequent contact with the opposite sex during work and call. Therefore, it is recommended that single Cancers pay more attention to dressing, so as to greatly enhance their charm. However, due to the fear of rotten peach blossoms at the end of December, it is recommended not to make wrong decisions because of temporary emotions; Cancers who already have a relationship may encounter emotional minefields due to inattention during this period. It is recommended to think about the problem from the perspective of the other party. When communicating with the other party, you should be calm and tolerant. If you want to solve the problem smoothly, you should be more tolerant; as for married Cancers, there may be financial pressure. Therefore, when you are busy with your life, you must also take care of your emotions so that your marriage relationship will be smoother.

Source: See China–All rights reserved, any form of reprint needs to see China‘s authorization.The establishment of mirror sites is strictly prohibited. Short URL for this article:



member A new special issue has been published

Please log in as an honorary member to download [Honorary Member Wanted]Streams can merge into the sea, and small acts of kindness can lead to great love. We sincerely recruit 10,000 honorary members from Chinese around the world: each honorary member only needs to pay a subscription fee per year to become an honorary member of the “Looking China” website, which can help us break through censorship and blockade, and provide at least 10,000 compatriots in mainland China Provide independent and true key information, give them early warning in times of crisis, and save them from the great plague and other social crises.